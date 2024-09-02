Famous Nasi Kandar restaurant in Penang gets suspended after cockroaches were found in fridge

Famous Nasi Kandar restaurant in Penang gets suspended

A famous Nasi Kandar restaurant in Bukit Jambul, Penang gets temporaryily suspended after cockroaches were found crawling in its refrigerator’s vegetable compartment.

According to Harian Metro, the 14-day closure began on Saturday (31 Aug).

Cockroaches were also spotted in the dishwashing area, and staff were found preparing food along the sidewalk.

In response to the shutdown, a man believed to be the restaurant’s owner allegedly tried to provoke the officials, reported New Straits Times.

Six food establishments suspended

On 31 Aug, the Timur Laut District Office carried out Op Merdeka, inspecting 17 food establishments in the area.

They issued 21 notices concerning food safety, totalling RM20,300 (S$6,136).

The unnamed Nasi Kandar restaurant was one of six dining spots ordered to close due to various health violations, including poor hygiene.

A nearby kopitiam was also temporarily shut down after cockroaches were found on the walls, grease traps, and a shelf that was used to prepare drinks.

Expired ingredients confiscated