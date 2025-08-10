50 evacuated from Jalan Bahagia HDB block on National Day due to suspected electrical fire

SCDF evacuates 50 people from HDB block in Jalan Bahagia on National Day

About 50 residents were evacuated from an HDB block along Jalan Bahagia on the night of National Day (9 Aug) after a suspected electrical fire broke out in one of the flats.

Jalan Bahagia flat catches fire on National Day, no one injured

In a Facebook post on Saturday (9 Aug), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received an alert about the fire at Block 34 Jalan Bahagia at around 9.30pm, just as the National Day Parade was coming to a close.

When firefighters arrived, they found one of the bedrooms in a sixth-floor unit engulfed in flames. The unit was also filled with thick smoke.

Firefighters entered the blazing unit and managed to extinguish the fire using a water jet. No one was home, but the rest of the unit sustained extensive heat and smoke damage.

As a safety measure, SCDF and the police evacuated around 50 people from the block. Fortunately, nobody sustained injuries.

Preliminary investigations point to an electrical origin of the fire, likely starting from the affected bedroom.

SCDF reminds public of fire safety tips

SCDF took the opportunity to remind the public of several fire safety tips to prevent similar incidents:

Avoid overloading electrical outlets with too many appliances

Always switch off appliances when they’re not in use

Inspect wires regularly and replace frayed or cracked cords immediately

Keep wires away from hot surfaces and do not run them under carpets or mats

Use only appliances and plugs that bear the official Safety Mark

Do not leave devices or batteries charging unattended for long periods, especially overnight

Netizens concerned about recent electrical fires

The incident has sparked concerns about the recent spate of fires in the news.

One netizen pointed out that there were many fires involving electrical equipment recently.

Another commenter warned others not to “buy cheap electrical appliances” and advised switching off electrical appliances when leaving the house.

