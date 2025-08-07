SCDF rescues 4 people from Punggol flat fire, 100 evacuated as precautionary measure

Firefighters rescue 4 from Punggol fire, 3 sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fire broke out in a Punggol HDB flat on Tuesday (6 Aug) evening, triggering a massive evacuation and rescue effort.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the blaze erupted at around 7pm at Block 19 Punggol Field Walk.

When firefighters arrived, they found the living room of a 16th-floor unit fully engulfed in flames.

SCDF personnel forced their way into the unit and managed to douse the fire using a water jet.

4 rescued from burning flat, 3 sent to hospital

During the operation, four people were found trapped inside the burning flat. Firefighters managed to rescue all of them and bring them to safety.

Three of the victims were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation — two to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and one to Singapore General Hospital.

The fourth person declined further medical treatment.

Photos shared by SCDF show heavy smoke damage in the flat, with charred walls and debris strewn across the floor.

To ensure everyone’s safety, around 100 residents from the block were evacuated as firefighters battled the blaze.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and the fire was contained swiftly thanks to SCDF’s prompt response.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

Netizens concerned by recent spate of fires

The incident has sparked concern among netizens, with many pointing out a recent rise in fires at HDB flats.

One commenter questioned why so many fires have occurred recently, while another worried that faulty electrical appliances bought online might be to blame.

Others praised the firefighters for their bravery and wished the affected residents a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.