1 person wins S$5.5M TOTO National Day jackpot, ticket bought from outlet in Holland Drive

TOTO National Day draw offered jackpot of estimated S$5 million

The day before Singapore’s 60th National Day, a lucky punter won an impressive S$5.5 million in the TOTO National Day Draw.

The winning ticket was bought from an outlet in Holland Drive.

TOTO National Day jackpot was S$5.5M

This year’s TOTO National Day Draw was set for Friday (8 Aug), with an estimated jackpot of S$5 million.

According to Singapore Pools, the eventual Group 1 prize was S$5,527,890.

The winning numbers ended up being 2, 15, 28, 39, 42 and 44.

The additional number was 5.

Just 1 person won TOTO National Day jackpot

While the jackpot is often shared between a few winners, only one punter managed to crack the winning formula this time round.

He or she thus snagged the full sum of more than S$5.5 million.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among six tickets, with each getting a relatively paltry S$241,107.

Winning ticket bought from Holland Drive Betting Centre

According to Singapore Pools, the location that produced the winning ticket was its Holland Drive Betting Centre.

It’s located on the ground floor of Block 47 Holland Drive.

The National Day jackpot is the highest amount won by a ticket purchased from this outlet, according to information from Singapore Pools.

The winning ticket was bought via 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$1.

It also means the winning combination was selected randomly by the computer.

S$60 pack specially released for SG60

The TOTO National Day draw took place at the Singapore Pools Building on Middle Road.

Punters could place their bets by purchasing packs of S$10, S$20 or S$60 — the latter specially released for SG60.

They were available at all Singapore Pools outlets from Monday (4 Aug).

To accommodate the expected high demand, Singapore Pools extended the operating hours at its branches.

The next TOTO draw will be next Monday (11 Aug), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Pools and Singapore Pools.