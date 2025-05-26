NDP 2025 tickets available from 28 May, apply via Singpass for up to 6 people

How to apply for NDP 2025 tickets, only available via Singpass

If you’re hoping to score tickets to this year’s National Day Parade (NDP), here’s your chance: applications open this Wednesday (28 May) at 12pm.

This year’s parade marks Singapore’s 60th year of independence and will be held under the theme “Majulah Singapura”.

Festivities will extend beyond the Padang to the Marina Bay area and five heartland sites, with activities happening on both 9 and 10 Aug.

Highlights include a synchronised live show and fireworks display, a combined aerial and maritime segment, and the return of the Mobile Column, featuring assets from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team.

Distinguished local acts such as Kit Chan, Dick Lee, Charlie Lim, Rahimah Rahim, and Ramli Sarip will also be teaming up with a wide mix of community performers, students, and cultural groups for a vibrant showcase of music and dance.

NDP 2025 ticket applications only available via Singpass

Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) can apply for tickets through the official NDP website using Singpass, so make sure your account is set up and ready to go.

You may apply for two, four, or six tickets to attend one of the following shows:

NDP Preview 1 — 26 July 2025

NDP Preview 2 — 2 Aug 2025

NDP 2025 — 9 Aug 2025

If you don’t have a Singpass account, here’s what you can do:

Register for one online (available for those aged 15 and above)

Ask a family member or trusted friend with Singpass to apply on your behalf

Visit any ServiceSG Centre for in-person assistance (remember to bring your original NRIC for verification)

Once you begin your application, you’ll be directed to a FormSG page where you’ll log in using your Singpass.

Your name, NRIC, and contact number will be auto-filled using MyInfo for a faster and more secure process.

If you’re applying on behalf of someone else, just have their name, NRIC, contact number, and email address on hand.

Do note that this is the only official way to apply for NDP 2025 tickets, so be sure to use only the official site to keep your personal information safe.

Once you’ve submitted your application, you’ll receive a confirmation via SMS and email.

Applications close at noon on 9 June

All applications must be submitted by 9 June 2025 at 12pm.

Tickets will not be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Instead, a computerised electronic ballot will be conducted after the application window closes.

Each NRIC is entitled to only one ballot submission. If multiple applications are made, only the latest entry will be considered.

If you’re successful, you’ll receive an SMS and email notification between 20 and 25 June.

Notifications will only be sent from gov.sg (SMS) and info@mail.postman.gov.sg (email), so be cautious of any messages from other sources.

Each ticket admits one person — including infants and young children — so everyone attending will need their own valid ticket.

