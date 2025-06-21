47-year-old NDP participant dies after fainting at Padang rehearsal, was unresponsive after CPR

Man collapses at NDP rehearsal & pronounced dead at SGH

A 47-year-old man participating in the OneChangi NDP Parade and Ceremony Contingent collapsed at 11.23am on Sunday (21 June) after completing a component rehearsal at the Padang, according to the Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF).

He was immediately evacuated to the on-site medical post, where a duty medical officer began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) without delay.

However, the participant remained unresponsive.

By 11.42am, he was transferred onto a standby SAF ambulance and rushed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Despite continuous resuscitation efforts en route, the man was pronounced dead at 12.19pm in hospital.

Changi Airport Group and the NDP 2025 Executive Committee have reached out to the family and are providing full support during this difficult time.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” the statement said.

Brother confirms his death on social media

A man named Adzhar Adziz, who identified himself as the victim’s younger brother, wrote a post on Facebook, confirming his brother’s passing.

In the post, he recounted that his brother, Muhammad Adzri Bin Abd Adziz, a uniformed auxiliary police officer with CISCO, fainted during the late-morning rehearsal.

He added that authorities had confirmed the incident as a State Coroner’s case, and that an official investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The family has arranged to bring the deceased’s body to his parents’ home at Block 424 Tampines St 41 tomorrow (22 June) morning.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) on Facebook.