NEA issues letter to littering re-offender, brings up first offense more than 30 years ago

Pritam Singh notes that NEA records go way back, says ‘don’t play play’

The National Environment Agency (NEA) reportedly holds records of littering offences dating back over three decades.

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh recently highlighted this while sharing a letter by the NEA about an individual’s past littering offence 32 years ago.

NEA cites littering offence from 1993

According to the letter, NEA officers had caught the offender throwing a cigarette butt into a joss paper burner.

The NEA noted that the burner is “not a litter bin” or a “proper receptacle for disposing refuse and rubbish”.

The individual had thus committed a littering offence under the Environmental Public Health Act.

Afterwards, they likely approached Mr Singh to seek assistance in appealing the offence.

In response to the appeal, the agency pointed out that it was the person’s second littering offence.

“According to our records, this is your second littering offence, with the previous offence committed in 1993,” it said.

Reminding members of the public not to litter, Mr Singh wrote, “don’t play play! NEA’s records go back 32 years!”

First-time offenders face up to S$2,000 fine for littering

NEA takes “strict enforcement action” against public health offences such as littering, and regularly deploys enforcement officers and surveillance to littering hotspots across Singapore.

In 2024 alone, the NEA conducted about 130 enforcement blitzes at littering and smoking hotspots.

Between May and Dec 2024, the agency issued a total of about 700 fines for littering offences.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000.

Second and subsequent convictions carry heavier penalties, with fines of up to S$4,000 and S$10,000, respectively.

Featured image adapted from witsarut sakorn on Canva. For illustration purposes only.