Shanmugam leads 4 newcomers in PAP’s ‘youthful’ Nee Soon GRC lineup, includes pest control director & psychiatrist

Shanmugam leads ‘youthful slate’ of 4 newcomers in Nee Soon GRC for GE2025

Nee Soon GRC is set for a dramatic shake-up in the upcoming General Election (GE2025), as Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam unveiled a youthful slate of four new candidates to join him on the People’s Action Party (PAP) ticket.

At a press conference today (21 Apr), Mr Shanmugam introduced the fresh faces vying to represent Nee Soon GRC.

With fellow incumbent Dr Faishal Ibrahim moving to contest in Marine Parade–Braddell Heights GRC, Mr Shanmugam will be the only returning MP from the previous team.

It remains uncertain whether current MPs Louis Ng, Carrie Tan, and Derrick Goh will be running again, leaving four seats open — and a new generation ready to step in.

The four newcomers are Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Mr Jackson Lam, Ms Goh Hanyan, and Ms Lee Hui Ying.

Mr Shanmugam, who has been an MP for 37 years in Chong Pang, called the slate balanced and youthful, except for himself, reports The Straits Times (ST).

None of the newcomer candidates is over the age of 40.

Despite their youth, he felt that they had experience and good potential. Mr Lam and Ms Lee possessed a combined 30 years of experience in municipal work, as an example.

Dr Syed Harun — consultant psychiatrist & MUIS council member

Dr Syed Harun, 40, is a consultant psychiatrist and Medical Director at The Starfish Clinic.

A familiar name in civic circles, he previously served as a Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) from 24 July 2023 until his resignation on 14 Feb 2025 to prepare for GE2025.

NMPs are MPs who are selected by other MPs and appointed by the President rather than being elected. They are not officially affiliated with any political party.

Additionally, Dr Syed Harun serves as a council member for both the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the National Youth Council (NYC) Singapore.

He is currently President of the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Memorial Scholarship Fund Board.

Mr Shanmugam highlighted his ability to handle issues within the Malay-Muslim community as a valuable addition.

If successfully elected, Dr Syed Harun will be MP for the Nee Soon Link ward.

Goh Hanyan hopes to tackle cost of living issues

Ms Goh Hanyan, 39, worked in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

She acted as a director for the Smart Nation Strategy Office and the National AI Group there.

Prior to her MDDI job, she spent two years as the Director for Economy & Sustainability at the Prime Minister Office’s Strategy Group.

She hopes to use her experience in handling economic issues to tackle the problem of rising costs of living.

If elected, she will be in charge of the Nee Soon Central division.

Shanmugam praises Jackson Lam as good on the ground

40-year-old Jackson Lam works as the director of a pest control company.

Mr Lam grew up in Yishun, where he still lives. He began volunteering in Chong Pang in 2013 and became the branch secretary in the division for seven years.

Mr Shanmugam, who helms Chong Pang, praised him as “very good on the ground“.

After leaving Yishun, the newcomer served as chairman of PAP’s Hougang branch until 13 Feb.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Mr Shanmugam had requested that he return to serve in Nee Soon GRC, which Mr Lam called a “homecoming”.

Additionally, the Minister cited Mr Lam’s deep community networks in Yishun as valuable for communicating with residents.

He is slated to represent the Nee Soon East ward if elected to Parliament.

Lee Hui Ying volunteered in Yishun for over 15 years

36-year-old Lee Hui Ying also grew up in Yishun like Mr Lam and started volunteer work at the age of 19. She has been a volunteer in the area for over 15 years.

She said residents in the neighbourhood went from calling her “little sister” to “tall sister” when she grew to 176 centimetres.

Ms Lee works as the communications director at Temasek Foundation.

She has a decade of experience in government communications at MDDI, as well as the Ministries of Transport and Health.

Ms Lee said she hoped to continue contributing to Yishun’s community.

If elected, she will be the MP representing Nee Soon South.

