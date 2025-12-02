Man in Thailand harasses female neighbour with screeching chicken toy for 10 years

Woman seeks help from media after 10 years of harassment from neighbour’s screeching chicken toy

After enduring 10 years of harassment, a woman in Thailand has had enough of her neighbour’s bizarre torment of using a screeching chicken toy to pester her daily.

Desperate for a resolution, she turned to the media and local authorities for help.

Woman escalates harassment case after years of torment

The woman, a teacher from Nakhon Nayok province, sent clips of her neighbour’s disturbing behaviour to news stations, showing the harassment she had been enduring.

According to Thairath, the woman had already gone to the police earlier in an attempt to stop the harassment.

However, her neighbour, undeterred, carried on with his irritating behaviour, which prompted her to escalate the matter.

Security footage reveals man’s persistent, noisy behaviour

The security camera footage, shared with multiple Thai news outlets, shows the man squeezing the screeching chicken toy multiple times in front of her house.

In one of the clips, he even reaches over the fence dividing their properties to make sure the toy’s noise is as close as possible to the woman’s home.

In addition to the chicken toy, the man also repeatedly rang her doorbell and, on occasion, shone a flashlight into her bedroom while she slept.

According to AMARINTV, the woman had installed security cameras on her property just to document his behaviour.

Denied any wrongdoing until confronted with evidence

With new footage, the woman once again approached local authorities.

When police confronted the man, he initially denied any involvement. However, after being shown the clear evidence, he admitted that the person in the video was indeed him.

When asked what motivated his actions, he gave no response. Authorities are now investigating whether to charge him with any offences.

Although the harassment never made her fear for her life, the woman expressed that it made her day-to-day life difficult.

She is now relieved that she is finally receiving help from the authorities and is hopeful for a resolution.