7 neighbourhood Telegram groups to follow for lobangs downstairs, from deals to free community activities

Join these seven neighbourhood Telegram groups for deals, freebies, and things to do near home

Singapore has no shortage of promotions, free events, and interesting things happening every week.

The problem isn’t finding them. It’s finding the ones that are actually convenient for you to get to.

After all, a big sale, free health screening, or weekend activity sounds a lot more appealing when it’s happening 10 minutes from your house instead of across the island.

To help you keep tabs on what’s happening closer to home, these neighbourhood Telegram groups come in handy.

Organised by region, they round up local deals, freebies, workshops, community activities, and events around your area.

Some also feature fun polls where members can vote for their favourites, as well as “lepak corners” where residents can connect with their neighbours and chat about anything under the sun. Just remember to keep things friendly.

1) Bishan – Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Group

Located in the heart of Singapore, Bishan and Toa Payoh are among the country’s most established residential towns, known for their excellent connectivity, schools, parks, and community facilities.

Toa Payoh is also one of Singapore’s oldest HDB towns, while Bishan remains a popular choice for families due to its central location and accessibility.

Expect updates on neighbourhood promotions, health initiatives, family activities, and community events happening around Bishan, Thomson, Ang Mo Kio, Marymount, and Toa Payoh.

Join the group here.

2) Marine Parade – East Coast Neighbourhood Group

This area combines the laid-back charm of East Coast Park with the heritage-rich streets of Katong and Joo Chiat, and is famous for Peranakan culture, colourful shophouses, iconic local food, and seaside recreation.

The group frequently shares dining deals, neighbourhood promotions, community events, and activities taking place around Marine Parade, Siglap, Katong, Joo Chiat, and East Coast, stretching to Dakota, Mountbatten, and Stadium.

Think yoga sessions, one-for-one deals, and other little lobangs that make East-side living even more appealing. Plus, with the Circle Line 6 (CCL6) extension closing the loop this July, getting to some of these activities is even easier.

Join the group here.

3) Farrer Park & Boon Keng Neighbourhood

Situated just outside the city centre, Farrer Park and Boon Keng offer a mix of old-school charm, heritage businesses, sports facilities, and diverse food options.

Their central location also means plenty of community activities and events are easily accessible.

You’ll find updates on nearby promotions, neighbourhood happenings, community programmes, and events around the Jalan Besar, Little India, and Kallang areas, including useful ones such as free breast cancer screenings.

Join the group here.

4) Tai Seng – Paya Lebar Neighbourhood

Paya Lebar has transformed into one of Singapore’s key commercial hubs, while neighbouring Tai Seng has become known for its growing collection of cafés, industrial-park eateries, and creative businesses.

The upcoming CCL6 extension also makes this city-fringe pocket even easier to access, whether you’re swinging by for lunch deals, café promotions, community events, exhibitions, or other activities.

You may also spot more hands-on activities such as art jamming sessions, alongside beauty and fashion sales from the area’s three big malls: SingPost Centre, Paya Lebar Quarter, and Paya Lebar Square.

Join the group here.

5) Bedok – Pasir Ris Neighbourhood

Stretching across some of Singapore’s largest residential estates, this region is known for its family-friendly amenities, parks, beaches, and cycling routes.

Members can keep an eye out for local deals, free workshops, neighbourhood celebrations, health screenings, activities, plus the latest pasar malam and bazaar happenings around Bedok, Tampines, Pasir Ris, and nearby estates.

There are also free-entry activities in the area, giving Easties yet another reason to boast about their side of the island.

Join the group here.

6) Tengah – Jurong Neighbourhood

Westies aren’t left out either. Tengah is Singapore’s newest HDB town and is being developed as a smart and sustainable “Forest Town”, while Jurong remains the west’s major commercial and lifestyle hub with malls, business parks, and recreational attractions.

The group shares updates on community events, family activities, neighbourhood promotions, and happenings across Jurong, Tengah, and surrounding western estates, including active options such as sports carnivals.

There are also updates on the latest pasar malam and bazaar happenings around Jurong, as well as useful local news such as new cycling paths for West-side riders.

Join the group here.

7) Woodlands – Sembawang Neighbourhood

Known for their waterfront parks, green spaces, and laid-back residential environment, Woodlands and Sembawang have evolved significantly in recent years with new amenities, transport links, and lifestyle options.

Expect updates on neighbourhood deals, home-based businesses, family-friendly activities, community programmes, fitness events, and local happenings across Singapore’s northern region. The group also shares the latest pasar malam and bazaar happenings, especially around Woodlands.

From pet parties to World Cup screenings, there are plenty of reasons for Northies to keep an eye on what’s happening nearby.

Join the group here.

Also read: 29 legit Telegram channels to follow for freebies, 1-for-1 promos & useful updates in S’pore & M’sia

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Featured image adapted from Telegram and Telegram.