‘Worst game we have played’: S’pore football coach apologises for historic loss to Nepal

S’pore defeated 0-1 by Nepal for the first time in historic loss at National Stadium

Playing at Singapore’s National Stadium, the national football team somehow contrived to lose 0-1 to Nepal for the first time.

Singapore coach Tsutomu Ogura called the performance the “worst game we have played” in comments reported by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Loss to Nepal came in football friendly match

The match, Singapore’s sole friendly of the current FIFA international window, was held on Friday (21 March).

In front of 5,078 spectators, Nepal’s defence reduced the Lions’ strikeforce to blanks.

In contrast, Nepal scored as early as the 12th minute when they caught out Singapore’s defence during a counterattack.

Eventually, winger Gillespye Jung Karki’s solitary goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

This was Nepal’s first victory over Singapore since the two teams played four times in the 1980s, resulting in one draw and three losses for Nepal, reported The Kathmandu Post.

The friendly was also new Nepal head coach Matt Ross’ first game for the visitors.

Loss to Nepal worse than rout by South Korea: S’pore football coach

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Ogura said if the Lions play like this, “we cannot win against any team”, adding:

I’ve been here one year and two or three months now and this is the worst game we have played, more so than the 7-0 loss against South Korea.

He said the team never played as a unit and became frantic once they conceded the goal.

In contrast, “Nepal were much better” and played like they craved the win, treating the friendly like a competitive match, the Japanese stated.

Ogura takes responsibility & apologises

The 58-year-old accepted culpability for the defeat, saying when the team’s performance is not good and the players cannot show our concept of football, it’s his responsibility.

That’s because he picks them and decides how they play, he added.

Ogura also apologised to the fans who showed up to support the team, urging them not to give up and continue coming to the stadium to give the players a push.

Team has to ‘shift our mindset’ ahead of Hong Kong match

Despite the loss, Ogura seemed to be experimenting for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong next Tuesday (25 March).

Only five players who started against Vietnam in the ASEAN Championship semi-finals started the game against Nepal.

The coach said the team had to “shift our mindset” and “play like a new team” to get a better result against Hong Kong in just three days.

