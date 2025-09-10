S’poreans stuck in Nepal amid violent protests that killed 19, face road & airport closures

Singaporeans stranded in Nepal as airport shuts down after protests

Protests that shook the streets of Kathmandu, Nepal, starting on Monday (8 Sept), have killed at least 19 people and injured 400.

Road and airport closures have disrupted citizens and tourists as the local government scrambles to reverse the social media ban that triggered the protest.

Singaporean Kezia Tan and her partner Alastair Pang, both 28, are among those stuck in Nepal until further notice.

Singapore couple worried about escalation, playing it by ear

Speaking to MS News, the media professionals said that they were shocked when they first heard the news.

“We thought Nepal to be a rather peaceful country, but we came at a bad time,” said Ms Tan.

The couple only found out about the protest on 9 Sept, which happened to be the third day of their six-day Annapurna base camp hike.

Ms Tan added that they were both aware of the social media ban that kicked in during their flight to Nepal.

However, they did not think much about it and dismissed it as a minor inconvenience.

It was only when they heard the death toll from family back home and their guide that they started to worry.

“It’s very saddening since so many young protestors were killed and injured,” said Ms Tan.

“Of course, we were also worried about our safety since we’ve seen what happened in Indonesia recently.”

For now, the couple says that they are playing it by ear due to the rapidly changing situation.

When they are not hiking, they spend their free time checking social media for updates.

“We are just hoping that things calm down before we finish our hike and go back to the city,” added Ms Tan.

Airport, roads in Nepal closed due to protests

Since the protests, authorities have shut down Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, and airlines have cancelled Nepal-bound flights.

Mr Pang expressed concern about the situation, particularly as they descend the mountain back into the cities.

“Transport and travel out of the country seem quite up in the air now, and I’m quite afraid of being accidentally caught in the crossfire,” he said.

Road closures have also disrupted travel within Nepal.

Ms Tan added that due to the closure of the Pokhara-Kathmandu highway, they might have to take a domestic flight instead.

Even so, Ms Tan and Mr Pang aim to complete their itinerary as planned.

In the meantime, they are finding comfort in the updates from their local guide and organiser.

“For now, the mountains seem like the safest place,” said Mr Pang, who added that while the guides and porters on the trek seem quite concerned about the situation in the city, there has not been any sign of unrest on the mountain.

Authorities in contact with Singaporean couple

Since receiving news of the protests, Ms Tan and Mr Pang have been updating their families regularly.

They have also contacted their tour agency in case there is a need for alternative travel arrangements.

According to Ms Tan, they have also heard from the High Commission in New Delhi, which said that they were calling up Singaporeans in the country.

“It’s reassuring to know that they have our backs,” she said.

The couple adds that they will reevaluate their plans — including if they want to leave the country earlier — after completing their hike on Annapura mountain.

At least 19 killed in ‘Gen Z’ protest over corruption and social media ban

A government move to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, triggered the violent protests in Nepal.

Leading up to the ban, a movement highlighting the opulent lifestyles of politicians’ children and corruption allegations gained traction online.

The government imposed the ban to tackle fake news, hate speech, and online fraud.

However, it has only led to thousands of protestors attempting to storm parliament and clashing with police.

According to CNA, 400 people — including 100 police — have been injured, with at least 19 killed.

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on 9 Sept, as protests continued on the streets despite a reversal of the social media ban.

