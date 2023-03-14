NETS Terminals Now Support Visa & Mastercard Payments, Use All Your Cards In One Place

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NETS Terminal Can Support Visa & Mastercard Payments

NETS Singapore said on Tuesday (14 Mar) that their terminals are now able to accept Visa and Mastercard payments.

The Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) Group announced in a press release that this is made possible through a new landmark agreement between NETS and the two payment-processing entities.

Enhanced convenience for businesses

In the statement, NETS Singapore said that this will allow for more convenience as businesses no longer need to communicate separately with several different payment services to offer them in-store.

It noted that merchants previously had to work with multiple parties to support different local, Mastercard, and Visa payment schemes.

Now, they only need a single terminal to be able to accept most forms of payments.

“With this partnership, NETS provides a one-stop shop payment solution, offering eligible . . . merchants an enhanced range of payment options spanning local and international payment schemes such as NETS, Mastercard, and Visa from a single payment service provider, NETS,” it said.

This also means that NETS users can have a unified view of transactions across all its payment options.

“This move is intended to reduce the hassle of administrative work and drive efficiency so that heartland business owners can free up time to focus on growing the business,” NETS added.

Existing businesses using NETS can opt to expand accepted payment modes

Prior to this new agreement, merchants under the NETS scheme could already accept payment modes such as MyDebit card, RuPay card, WeChat Pay app, PromptPay and Alipay+.

Businesses can choose to expand their available payment options on their NETS terminals to support Visa and Mastercard.

This comes with attractive Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) for businesses with a turnover of less than S$1,000,000.

Users of AMEX, Diners, Discover, JCB, and UnionPay cards can also look forward to being supported on NETS systems, too. The company added that it is currently in talks to acquire merchants for those services.

Featured image adapted from NETS on Facebook.