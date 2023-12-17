New Car Submerged In KL Floods 1 Hour After Delivery, 65 Vehicles Affected At Mall

New Car Gets Caught In Flash Floods At Puchong Township Of KL An Hour After Leaving Showroom

Buying a new car can be a momentous occasion for some as one’s hard-earned savings have gone into the purchase.

That’s why it’s devastating if a new car gets wrecked when the owner has had little time to enjoy their acquisition.

A new Proton X50 was submerged in floods that struck Kuala Lumpur just one hour after it was delivered.

It was among 65 vehicles that were affected at the carpark of a megamall in the city.

New car affected by KL floods on 16 Dec

In a Facebook post on Saturday (16 Dec), Mr Azhazul Azri related what happened that day to a client of his brother, who is a car salesman.

At 5pm, the new Proton X50 was delivered to its happy owners, a couple with a child.

However, their joy was short-lived — at about 6pm, their new car ended up being submerged in a flood just one hour out of the showroom.

Car was covered by insurance

Luckily, his brother convinced the owner to purchase “special perils” insurance for the car, Mr Azhazul said.

This is advisable as risks like floods are uncontrollable, he added,

One moment it’s sunny when you enter the shopping centre. The next moment, after a meal and prayers, you come out to find your car drowned.

The insurance would cover incidents like these when the car is submerged due to floods, he maintained.

New car affected by flash floods in Puchong mall of KL

The shopping centre where this happened was IOI Mall Puchong, located in a township of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

A sudden downpour that started at 5.45pm caused flash floods that inundated several areas of Puchong, including the open-air carpark of the mall, reported The Star.

It caused a total of 65 vehicles to be partially consumed by the rising waters.

The rain lasted till 7.30pm, said the local police.

Car flooded with knee-deep water in 20 minutes

Another Proton X50 driver who parked at the mall was Xiao Hong Shu (小红书) user Aaron Ccy.

In a post on the social media platform on Sunday (17 Dec), he said the rain started while he was shopping at IOI Mall.

Although the weather was sunny when he arrived, his car was flooded with knee-deep water in just 20 minutes.

Though the water hadn’t yet reached the seat, the electronics modules and cables in the undercarriage had been soaked and damaged.

When he first saw his submerged car, his “mood dropped to the lowest point”, he added.

Though it’s been raining heavily in the past few months and Puchong would always be flooded, he never imagined he would be one of the victims.

S$8,560 to repair damage

Without thinking of the consequences, he got his car out immediately as he didn’t want it to be damaged further.

He towed it to the Proton Service Centre, where he was quoted a whopping RM30,000 (S$8,560) to repair the damage.

Even if he just wanted to change the gearbox it would cost more than RM23,000 (S$6,560), an amount he described as “exaggerated”.

He regretted not buying special perils insurance, which meant he would have to pay for the repairs himself.

Downpour causes havoc in Puchong

The downpour caused havoc inside IOI Mall too, with videos showing water entering the premises and swamping the ground floor.

Shoppers were seen wading in ankle-deep water, with cleaners trying to push the water out.

In all, 71 stores were affected, according to The Star.

Elsewhere in Puchong, a landslide caused the evacuation of seven houses and damaged four vehicles.

The soil movement may have been triggered by the rain, the police said.

Thankfully, no human casualties were reported — just a lot of heart pain for car and property owners.

