‘People are sick of seeing the same silhouette’: Netizens question lack of variety among new S’pore fashion brands

Netizens question if rise of local fashion brands in Singapore reflects creativity or copycat culture

In recent months, Singapore’s fashion scene has seen a surge of local clothing brands popping up online.

While many initially welcomed this as a sign of renewed creative energy and support for homegrown labels, netizens have begun noticing striking similarities across these brands — from marketing styles and brand narratives to where their clothes are being produced.

This has ignited a wider debate online about originality, authenticity, and what Singapore’s fashion identity is really shaping up to be.

Netizen questions why local fashion brands feel so similar

The discussion gained momentum after a TikTok video shared on Sunday (18 Jan) by a Singaporean content creator, who pointed out patterns he observed among emerging local labels.

In his video, he noted that many brands appeared to rely on near-identical marketing tactics, joking that they looked like they had “just come fresh out of a dropshipping course”.

According to him, these brands tend to “sell an idea” rather than clearly explain what makes their clothes special.

“The marketing is always trying to sell you an idea rather than telling you what their product really is,” he said.

However, he also softened his critique, acknowledging that many of these founders are at least “trying something new”.

“Are they trying something different? Not really. But there’s no real blueprint to all of this,” he added, saying he did not want to fault young creators who grew up in a system that discourages failure.

Unconventional marketing used to stand out

In an effort to differentiate themselves, several brands have turned to abstract or unconventional TikTok marketing.

One example is toneff.clothing, a label founded by two Singaporean students. The brand has said its focus is not on selling clothes, but on storytelling.

“We decided that films, emotion, and connection would be the heart of our brand,” they shared.

At present, Toneff sells just two items: the Askew Shirt and Jet Black Pleated Pants.

They acknowledged taking risks with unorthodox marketing ideas, such as filming on escalators, and said they do not mind being misunderstood.

Koyoyu draws attention for opening Orchard store without inventory

Among the many trending local labels, koyoyu.studio stood out for taking what many saw as a bold — or risky — leap.

In a TikTok post on 5 Jan, the brand revealed plans to open a physical store along Orchard Road within four weeks.

However, the founder admitted that at the time, the brand had no clothes ready.

“I don’t have any clothes, no samples, no inventory, no final designs,” he said.

He explained that the brand was “born out of frustration”, claiming that many clothes today feel “disposable” and make people feel “invisible”.

Public reactions split over originality and sourcing

The rise of these brands has drawn mixed reactions, with some netizens questioning whether the criticism has gone too far.

Another TikTok user weighed in, saying he did not understand why brands were criticised for sourcing production from countries like Vietnam or Bangladesh.

Responding to MS News, he said the current discourse could ultimately benefit Singapore’s fashion scene.

“While there have been unnecessary personal attacks directed at brand owners…there are also many valid and constructive criticisms being raised,” he said.

He added that concerns over repetitive designs, lack of originality, and high price points were fair and necessary conversations.

These conversations are important because they push the industry to reflect, improve, and evolve.

Netizens say fatigue is setting in

In the comments, other users shared their frustrations.

One said people were criticising the designs, not the founders themselves.

Another remarked that shoppers were simply tired of seeing the same silhouettes and styles repeated across different brands, often at premium prices.

A third netizen said they were exhausted by the brands’ recycled pitches and felt that some brands were overly defensive when faced with criticism.

Also Read: S’porean who tries to ‘dress better’ gets told by friends they’re ‘being extra’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Koyoyu.studio on TikTok, jiggyzaac on TikTok, and Toneff.clothing on TikTok.