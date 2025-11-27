S’porean who tries to ‘dress better’ gets told by friends they’re ‘being extra’

Redditor called out for ‘being extra’ when they dress up and try to improve fashion sense

A local Redditor has recently ignited discussion about a curious contradiction they’re currently facing: Singaporeans often complain that people here “dress badly”, yet some are quick to mock friends who put effort into their outfits.

OP tries upgrading their style, gets told they’re ‘being extra’

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on 22 Nov, the original poster (OP) shared that their friends frequently criticise how Singaporeans dress, saying most people play it safe with practical basics, often from Uniqlo.

However, when they decided to put more effort into their outfits, they received comments such as “Wah, where you going? Why must dress so nice?” and “Not hot meh”.

More harshly, they’ve asked why they were “being extra” when they try to dress better.

Frustrated, the OP asked Reddit: “Can someone explain why?”

Redditors weigh in, blame insecurity and ‘tall poppy syndrome’

Many Redditors jumped in with theories about why Singaporeans tend to poke fun when a friend dresses differently.

One commenter blamed what they called a “tall poppy syndrome,” a social tendency to pull down people who stand out.

Another said bluntly that the OP simply needed better friends who hype each other up instead of tearing each other down.

Some chalked it up to Singapore’s culture of criticism, with a commenter joking that “finding fault is a pastime for most Singaporeans”.

Another agreed, writing that “Singaporeans’ biggest hater is none other than Singaporeans”.

Featured image adapted from ZULA, for illustration purposes only.