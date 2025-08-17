National Day Rally: New homes at Turf Club site in Kranji to be ready in 10 years

Former S’pore Racecourse in Kranji to make way for 14,000 new homes

The first new homes in Kranji will be ready in about 10 years, following the impending closure of the Turf Club in Kranji.

This timeline for the 14,000 new homes at the former Singapore Racecourse site was revealed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (17 Aug) during his National Day Rally speech.

Kranji site not well-utilised: PM Wong

Speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, Mr Wong said Kranji had been associated with horse racing for the past 25 years.

However, the popularity of horse racing has declined and “the land hasn’t really been well-utilised”, he added.

As it spans about 130 hectares — roughly the size of 200 football fields — he noted that the soon-to-be empty site presents a “rare opportunity for a major transformation”.

New neighbourhood centre to be built for Kranji homes

The Turf Club will return the site to the Government by March 2027.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Draft Master Plan 2025 has earmarked it for 14,000 new homes — more than Bidadari new town, Mr Wong said.

The “idyllic housing estate at the doorstep of nature” will have a mix of public and private homes.

New infrastructure and facilities will be built for it, including a new neighbourhood centre next to Kranji MRT station.

The new housing development will combine urban living with our rich natural heritage, he added.

New homes can enjoy space, connectivity & nature at Kranji site

The PM noted that the site has “all the right ingredients”: ample space, good connectivity and nature at its doorstep.

In terms of connectivity, he cited its proximity to Woodlands MRT, which is served by two lines, as well as the planned Sungei Kadut interchange station just one stop away, also served by two lines.

Sungei Mandai will connect residents to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park.

The new estate is “something we can all look forward to in about 10 years’ time”, Mr Wong said.

Sembawang Shipyard to become waterfront destination

Moving on to another northern area, the PM said there are plans to convert Sembawang Shipyard into a “vibrant waterfront destination”.

The site, about three times the size of Ang Mo Kio Town Centre, was a British naval base converted into a shipyard in 1971, but URA said it would cease operations in 2028.

After that happens, the Government is considering various uses for the site, including waterfront homes, dining, shopping and recreation.

Whatever happens, the area’s maritime heritage will be preserved, including its dry dock, which could become a community space for sports, concerts and events, or as a plaza for people to gather.

When it all comes together, the development will be “rich in heritage, yet reimagined for the future”, Mr Wong added.

The authorities have already been gathering ideas from the public on what to do with this area, with “many possibilities for creative reuse” of the space.

2 new housing precincts in Woodlands

The PM also talked about Woodlands, which he described as Singapore’s “northern gateway”.

It will be transformed into “a modern and vibrant regional centre”, with space for more housing set aside, he said.

There will be two new housing precincts — firstly, the “Housing by the Woods” HDB estate next to Admiralty Park, comprising 4,000 units.

In addition to that will be the homes planned along the Woodlands waterfront.

The estates will be near the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an agreement for which was signed in January.

Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded by 5 times

Businesses seeking to take advantage of the SEZ will be supported by flexible industrial spaces around the coming Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link station, as well as the station itself, which is expected to be operational in December 2026.

Cross-border connectivity will also be enhanced by the redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint, which will be expanded by five times.

To facilitate this expansion, land around the Old Woodlands Town Centre and the surrounding areas has been acquired.

Additional land will also be reclaimed, he added.

