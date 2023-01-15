New MRT Train Seen Being Tested On East-West Line, Means They’ll Be Ready Soon

New Fourth-Generation MRT Train Tested On East-West Line After Delivery In Aug 2022

The MRT system is arguably Singaporeans’ lifeblood, without which many of us wouldn’t be able to get around quickly and affordably.

Due to heavy usage, new trains are sorely needed for the network’s oldest lines.

That’s why train enthusiasts were glad to see a new MRT train being tested on the East-West Line (EWL) recently.

Its appearance on the main MRT line means the new trains should be ready for service soon.

New train spotted in Bedok MRT

Last Friday (13 Jan), train enthusiast YouTube channel Singapore Transportation 2581 shared a video of a train pulling into Bedok MRT late at night and stopping for a while.

But this wasn’t one of the normal trains currently being used for passenger service — it was an Alstom Movia R151, one of the new trains coming to our tracks soon.

It was recognisable from its distinctive red-and-green stripes lining the exterior, indicating that they’re meant for use on the North-South (NS) and East-West (EW) lines.

Another giveaway was its interior, which isn’t ready for passengers yet. The handlebars and seats were covered by plastic and the doors were chained off.

The cameraman also managed to capture an image of the interior display showing the word “Bedok”.

New MRT train was being tested

According to the video caption, the train — number 813/814 — pulled into the station heading west in the direction of Tuas Link after the last train had left.

Thus, it was obviously being tested.

The train was seen stabling at Paya Lebar before continuing westbound.

In the early morning, an R151 was spotted in Changi Depot, they also claimed — its first appearance at the depot.

Hopefully, this means the R151 trains will be starting service soon, the post said.

New train also passed through Eunos MRT

The same train was also seen passing through Eunos MRT station, according to the YouTube channel of C751Blogger, another public transport enthusiast.

He managed to get more shots of the interior, revealing seats covered with tarps and bags of sand on top, and cables entwined around poles.

Another shot even showed a worker hitching a ride on the train.

New train seen at Buona Vista MRT, netizens impressed

A TikTok user also saw a new train being tested and shared a clip of it on Saturday (14 Jan).

From the ceiling and green walls, the MRT station in the clip appears to be Buona Vista.

In response to the post, which received 80,500 views, many netizens were impressed with the train’s sleek design.

One comment singled out the doors as “cute”.

Another netizen loved the colour combination, saying it makes the train look “next generation”.

To one contributor, the train even looks like it’s from an anime.

New trains must be stringently tested

For the uninitiated, after new trains are delivered, they have to be stringently tested before being commissioned for public use.

Firstly, static tests are conducted, so the general public won’t see them for a while.

After they pass the static tests, the trains progress to the dynamic testing phase, initially at the test track in the train depot.

Finally, they’re brought to the mainline to be tested after train service hours.

According to C751Blogger, 813/814 is the third R151 to start mainline testing.

It could mean the new trains may commence passenger service soon as they’re expected to be commissioned after the dynamic tests are completed.

Same train was delivered to Singapore in Aug 2022

Seeing the new train being tested was especially special for the administrator of Singapore Transportation 2581, as they saw the same train being delivered in August 2022.

Then, the channel posted a video of 813/814 being transported to an SMRT depot after being delivered from China.

The train number could be clearly identified by the number stamped on the cabin.

First two new trains arrived in Feb 2022

In Feb 2022, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the arrival of the first two new trains in Singapore, out of a total of 106.

The Alstom Movia R151 models are designed in Germany and built in China, and will replace first-generation trains on the NSL and EWL that have been operating since the 1980s.

At the time, LTA said will undergo rigorous testing and commissioning works before serving commuters in end-2022.

Though 2022 has ended, the fact that they’re being tested on the mainline means it won’t be long before they’re put into service.

66 trains decommissioned in June 2020

Sadly, we’ve already said goodbye to 66 trains that have served us since 1987.

They were decommissioned in June 2020, in a move that was announced two years prior.

As the old makes way for the new, we’re sure many Singaporeans can’t wait to hop on to the freshly minted trains when they finally ply the tracks very soon.

