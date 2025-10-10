Woman in Philippines reports finding newborn in pig pen, she turns out to be baby’s mum

Young woman in Iloilo “finds” newborn baby in pig pen

On Saturday morning (4 Oct), a young woman in Leon, Iloilo, Philippines reported finding a newborn in an empty pig pen.

According to GMA News, the 20-year-old, who was given the alias Ana Mae, first told her relatives, with whom she lived, about her “discovery”.

She claimed she was on her way to the store when she heard a baby crying, Aksyon Radyo Iloilo reported.

The baby, who was found naked, was immediately sent to the hospital and placed under the custody of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

Young woman delivered baby by herself

During the investigation, police observed peculiar behaviour from Ana Mae.

She was restless, and had blood stains on her clothes and legs, revealed Leon Police Station Deputy Chief, Police Lieutenant Mark Cortez.

As such, they suspected that Ana Mae had given birth to the child she “found”.

Later, the woman confessed that she was indeed the newborn’s mum and said she delivered the baby herself.

Ana Mae added that she hid the pregnancy from her relatives, as she felt ashamed to tell them.

According to local media, the young woman has an older child who is two years old, but she is no longer with the child’s father.

Meanwhile, the father of her newborn is unknown.

