Woman leaves body of newborn in Bangkok shopping mall restroom, gets arrested

Body of newborn found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

A Filipino woman has been arrested for leaving the body of a newborn inside a restroom at a shopping mall on Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok.

A cleaner had discovered the infant’s body inside a rubbish bag and reported the incident to the authorities at 4.24pm on Friday (20 Mar).

Newborn had no bruises or injuries

Upon arrival, police found a black rubbish bag containing the body of a male newborn.

Notably, they found no bruises or injuries on the infant.

According to Thaiger, the cleaner told the police in an interview that she was collecting rubbish when she found the rubbish bag unusually heavy.

She then moved it to the storage room and called the security guard for an inspection.

Upon finding the newborn’s body, they immediately called the police.

Suspect found with bloodstains on her clothing

CCTV footage from the mall showed a foreign woman entering the restroom with a pink suitcase, Khaosod reported.

She was later seen exiting the mall and taking a taxi to Bangkok Apiwatthana Bus Terminal.

The police found her at the terminal with bloodstains on her clothing.

The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Filipino named Jovelyn Canino Cardienete, was taken to Police General Hospital, where doctors confirmed she had recently given birth.

As she required medical attention, including stitches, she had to stay at the hospital overnight.

Authorities awaiting laboratory results for conclusive proof

The suspect faces charges related to tampering with a corpse and concealing or disposing of a body.

While evidence points to Cardieniete as the newborn’s mother, authorities are awaiting laboratory results to provide conclusive proof and determine the exact cause of the infant’s death.

The police also urge witnesses to come forward if they have any information to assist the investigation.

Also read: Woman in Taiwan throws newborn son from 11th-floor apartment after arguing with boyfriend

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Featured image adapted from Khaosod, ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice on Facebook.