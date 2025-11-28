Woman in Taiwan throws newborn son from 11th-floor apartment after arguing with boyfriend

Mother indicted for murder after throwing newborn from 11th floor following argument with boyfriend

A woman in Taichung, Taiwan, has been arrested after she allegedly threw her newborn son from an apartment on the eleventh floor.

According to ETtoday, the incident occurred last November after the young mother got into an argument with her boyfriend.

The case was initially treated as an accident, but was recently reclassified as murder following further investigations.

Mother pushed newborn out of window after giving birth

Police investigations revealed that the 22-year-old mother, surnamed Xia (transliterated from Chinese), gave birth to the baby boy on 28 Nov 2024.

Despite the infant showing signs of life, including breathing and a pulse, Xia allegedly wrapped him in a blanket and placed him on the window frame before pushing him out of the window.

The baby fell from the eleventh floor and died from multiple fractures and internal injuries.

Incident happened after mother argued with boyfriend

The incident reportedly happened after a heated argument between Xia and her boyfriend, who had been in a relationship since 2021.

The incident was first reported as an accident, but the case was reclassified as murder after investigations concluded recently.

Xia has been indicted on murder charges, with prosecutors pursuing the case under the Child and Youth Welfare Act.

Featured image adapted from bernie_photo on Canva. For illustrative purposes only.

