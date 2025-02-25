18-year-old tourist throws newborn baby from Paris hotel window, with umbilical cord still attached

18-year-old American tourist throws newborn baby from Paris hotel window

An 18-year-old tourist from the United States (US) is in police custody after allegedly throwing her newborn baby from the second-floor window of a hotel in France on Monday (24 Feb).

The incident took place at the Ibis Styles hotel on Rue des Réglises in Paris’ 20th arrondissement at around 6am.

Witnesses reported that the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached when it was thrown from the window.

Newborn baby dies after being thrown from Paris hotel

Upon hearing screams, witnesses called emergency services, who quickly arrived at the scene.

The baby and a young woman — believed to be the mother — were taken to a hospital.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the baby did not survive his injuries and passed away.

Meanwhile, the young woman was also taken the hospital to undergo surgery.

Prosecutors consider pregnancy denial as motive

The woman was placed in police custody at the hospital, and an investigation into the homicide of a minor under 15 has been opened.

She was believed to be in Paris on a study trip with a group of American students travelling across Europe.

The prosecutor’s office stated that it is considering the possibility of pregnancy denial, where a mother is either unaware of or unable to accept her pregnancy.

Newsweek reported that if charged with the murder of someone under 15, the woman could face a life sentence.

Also read: Couple in M’sia allegedly fatally stabs newborn to conceal pre-marital pregnancy from families

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.