Newest X-Men character is S’porean, powers allow her to become an instant expert in anything

Newest X-Men character is Singaporean named Sofia Yong

In a preview posted by Marvel, it was revealed that one character in the newest generation of X-Men mutants is a Singaporean named Sofia Yong.

She made her first appearance in ‘Uncanny X-Men #1’, a comic series published on Wednesday (7 Aug).

Sofia’s power, called “Hyper-Focus”, allows her to do anything she sets her mind to.

‘Hyper-focus’ is her power

According to her digital trading card, Sofia — also known by her moniker Jitter — can access skills and talents “most people train their lives to develop”.

The ability comes at a steep price, however, as if she channels it for too long, she will experience a crash.

Sofia is also described as a character who is always “on the move”.

She carries a stopwatch so that she never has to slow down, “not even to sleep”.

Powers are very Singaporean, say Singaporeans

The reveal generated a buzz when it was shared on Reddit.

Many users found that the character was very Singaporean, based on her power and description.

One even called her “the ultimate student” due to her hyper-focus.

Others joked saying that she would not want to slow down lest she gets “accused of slacking” or skiving off work.

Some even thought the post was satire, noting that they were “too afraid to ask”.

However, Sofia is indeed very real in the Marvel universe and will face off against X-Men character Gambit in the second issue of the comics to be released in September.

