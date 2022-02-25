Highlight Reel Of News Reporter Speaking 6 Languages Goes Viral

Most Singaporeans would be able to speak at least 2 languages including our mother tongues — some even more if they count their dialects.

Any more than that would probably be too much to handle but apparently not for Philip Crowther, a news reporter who recently went viral.

While covering the military operations in Kyiv, he regularly provided updates in 6 different languages — English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

A highlight reel of him providing coverage in different languages spread like wildfire on Twitter, amassing 23.9 million views at the time of writing.

Live report in 6 languages draws applause from netizens

According to The Daily Mail, 41-year-old Crowther was in Kyiv, Ukraine, to report on the developing situation with Russia for news broadcasters around the world.

With Ukraine’s capital in the backdrop, he fluently provided updates in 6 languages, to the awe of Twitter users.

His astounding talent drew applause from netizens who were thoroughly impressed with what they heard.

One netizen said that his ability to speak Luxembourgish was just him “showing off”.

Mr Crowther even received marriage proposals for showcasing his abilities on live television.

Hilarious quips aside, Mr Crowther later soothed the worries of his newfound fans when he tweeted that he was no longer in Ukraine.

News reporter was born in Luxembourg to British & Germant parents

Though Mr Crowther’s website didn’t mention this, The Daily Mail states that he was born in Luxembourg to a British and German mother.

Having worked at various news outlets around the world, he mainly covers current affairs, foreign policy, and US diplomacy.

Little else is known about the man but we can assume he picked up those languages throughout his career.

Impressive coverage considering difficult topics

While we all know someone who has a knack for languages, speaking 6 different ones is extremely impressive.

The ability to speak them so fluently while covering a grave topic like the Ukraine crisis makes Mr Crowther all the more awe-inspiring.

Hopefully, we’ll see more pertinent updates from him in the various languages, for the benefit of the native speakers too.

