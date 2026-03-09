Customer flags ceiling leak at Newton Food Centre, urges authorities to repair

Complainant says water has been dripping from ceiling of Newton Food Centre for some time, raises hygiene concerns

A diner has raised concerns online about a ceiling leak at Newton Food Centre, claiming the issue has persisted for some time without being properly repaired.

The complaint has sparked discussions about hygiene and safety at one of Singapore’s most well-known hawker centres.

Customer claims water dripping from ceiling

In a now-deleted post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (5 Mar), the Original Poster (OP) said water was dripping from the ceiling in the seating area near stall #01-35.

According to the OP, the leakage appears to have been ongoing for some time.

“The leakage is concerning as it affects hygiene and may pose a safety risk to customers and stall operators,” the OP stated in their post.

He added that having ceiling leakage at a food centre is “not acceptable” and could “potentially cause accidents or contamination”.

Newton Food Centre popular with locals and tourists

The OP also pointed out that Newton Food Centre is a popular dining spot that attracts both locals and tourists.

“It is important that the facilities are properly maintained to ensure a safe and clean dining environment,” they added.

They urged the National Environment Agency (NEA) to investigate the issue and carry out repairs as soon as possible.

Sanitation standards for food centres

NEA maintains a “national baseline standard” for environmental sanitation at “high-risk non-healthcare premises” such as food centres, markets, coffeeshops, and eldercare facilities.

Under the Environmental Sanitation (ES) Guide, operators are required to ensure that premises remain clean and well-maintained.

The guide includes periodic deep cleaning at least once every six months, covering hard-to-reach areas such as ceilings and wall-mounted fans.

According to NEA, such premises must be kept clean and relatively free of visible litter, stains, environmental waste, spillage, and soilage.

NEA says leak has been rectified

In response to queries from MS News, an NEA spokesperson said the agency is aware of the leak.

“We had earlier cordoned off the affected area and rectified the issue,” the spokesperson said.

They added that NEA will continue monitoring the ceiling for any further leaks.

“There has been no disruption to the [food] centre’s operations,” the spokesperson added.

MS News has also reached out to the OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.