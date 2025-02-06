MP Ng Ling Ling asks for review of flu vaccination subsidy criteria, references Barbie Hsu’s death

MP Ng Ling Ling raised questions about flu vaccination subsidy criteria

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (5 Feb), Ang Mo Kio MP Ng Ling Ling raised questions about subsidised flu vaccines under the Healthier SG programme.

Noting that only Singaporeans in “higher risk” groups can enjoy the fully subsidised annual vaccines, Ms Ng asked if the Health Ministry could conduct a review of the age criteria.

Ms Ng also made references to Barbie Hsu’s death, which was linked to influenza complications.

Referencing current guidelines, Ms Ng claimed that a resident aged between 40 and 64 with high cholesterol would not be eligible for the free flu vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website, senior Singaporeans above 65 years old as well as those children aged between 6 months and five years old are eligible for the free vaccine.

Singaporeans aged between five and 64 years are also eligible for the subsidy if they suffer from certain medical conditions and indications.

Referencing Barbie Hsu’s passing, Ms Ng asked if MOH could review the age criteria for the free annual influenza vaccine.

She also asked if the health ministry could include “respiratory chronic diseases that are in remission” in its list of criteria.

Dr Janil says MOH regularly reviews subsidy criteria

In response to Ms Ng’s questions, Dr Janil Puthucheary — Senior Minister of State for health and digital development and information — said MOH regularly reviews the criteria used for national vaccination programmes as well as Healthier SG subsidies.

Dr Puthucheary explained that MOH focuses on citizens who have a higher chance of suffering a “significant effect on their health outcomes” if they contract the disease.

He went on to explain that flu vaccines must be taken regularly and hence the considerations are different from one-off vaccines.

