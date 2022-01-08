Netizens Congratulate Nicole Seah On Suspected Pregnancy

Being a prominent member of the Workers’ Party (WP), it’s not surprising to see Nicole Seah going for walks in the community to check in on residents’ well-being.

Source

However, netizens seem to have noticed something different about Ms Seah during her recent outreach in Bedok.

Spotted with a noticeable bump on her tummy, many netizens have since deduced that she is expecting her second child.

Source

While Ms Seah has yet to confirm the pregnancy herself, many netizens have already jumped the gun and wished her well.

Netizens deduce Nicole Seah pregnancy from Instagram photos

On Thursday (6 Jan), Ms Seah posted about her recent outreach where she and fellow WP member Mr Kenneth Foo learnt about concerns plaguing Bedok North residents’ minds.

Source

While their hard work was the main focus, netizens couldn’t help but notice the bump on Ms Seah’s tummy either.

Even though Ms Seah made no mention of any pregnancy, many netizens have since congratulated her and wished her well.

Source

Early indicators since November 2021

Netizens first speculated about Ms Seah’s pregnancy last November, when she posted photos of herself and other WP members delivering Diwali packs to families in East Coast GRC.

Source

Ms Seah even thanked netizens for their well wishes in what appears to be an indirect admission of her pregnancy.

Source

According to an AsiaOne report in 2020, Ms Seah has 1 daughter who will likely be turning 4 this year.

Source

She credited the little one as being one of the reasons why she returned to politics in GE2020.

All the best to Ms Seah

If pictures are anything to go by, it seems safe to say that congratulatory messages are due.

Whatever the situation may be, we wish Ms Seah all the best and applaud her efforts to better connect with residents.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nicole Seah 佘雪玲 on Facebook.