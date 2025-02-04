Ex-Ninja Van driver delivers meth to POPStation locker, gets 14.5 years’ jail & caning

Ex-Ninja Van driver delivered meth to POPStation locker in Bukit Panjang

Ng Soon Kiat — a former Ninja Van delivery driver, recently pleaded guilty to delivering a package of methamphetamine to a POPStation locker.

The 40-year-old was sentenced to 14.5 years’ jail and 13 strokes of the cane on Monday (3 Feb).

Ng also pleaded guilty to rioting and drink driving.

Ex Ninja Van driver worked for former GrabFood driver

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ng started working for another Singaporean named Lim Jun Ren in Aug 2020.

Lim was a GrabFood delivery rider at the time and also allegedly worked for a Malaysian drug supplier named “Ah Cute”.

Lim allegedly helped with:

Collecting drugs from Malaysian lorries in Singapore

Repackaging drugs

Delivering drug parcels

In Sept 2020, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested Lim in Boon Lay and seized two mobile phones in his possession.

CNB then discovered a notification on one of the phones, stating that an item was ready for collection at a POPStation locker at Fajar Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang.

Operated by SingPost, POPStation is a locker service that allows customers to post and collect parcels. These lockers are located all over Singapore.

4 packets of meth found in package inside POPStation locker

With the help of a Singapore Post staff, CNB officers retrieved the sealed “Ninja Van” package about a week later.

Four packets of crystal methamphetamine were found in the package.

Ng was arrested in his home later that day while on bail for earlier offences of rioting and drink-driving.

They found empty Ninja Van packaging material in his bedroom cupboard.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu, Ng was paid between S$50 and S$80 per delivery based on Lim’s instructions.

It was also revealed that Ng brought the four packages of methamphetamine to the locker after receiving instructions from Lim, who took instructions from Ah Cute.

Also charged for rioting & drink driving

On Monday (3 Feb), Ng was sentenced to 14.5 years’ jail and 13 strokes of the cane.

Besides the drug offences, Ng was also charged for rioting and drink driving.

Five other charges, most of which were for being a secret society member, were also taken into consideration during sentencing.

