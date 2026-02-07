S’pore ‘closely monitoring’ situation after Nipah virus death in Bangladesh, no cases here

No Nipah virus cases associated with those West Bengal & Bangladesh reported in Singapore: CDA

The Singapore authorities are “closely monitoring the situation” after the death of a Nipah virus case in Bangladesh.

So far, there are no cases of the virus in Singapore, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a press release on Saturday (7 Feb).

Bangladeshi woman confirmed to have Nipah virus on 29 Jan

On Friday (6 Feb), the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was notified on 3 Feb of one confirmed Nipah virus infection in Bangladesh’s Rajshahi Division.

The patient, a woman aged between 40 and 50, developed symptoms on 21 Jan, and Nipah virus infection was confirmed on 29 Jan.

She had no travel history but had a history of consuming raw date palm sap — a beverage collected from trees that may be contaminated with saliva of fruit bats.

She had repeatedly consumed the drink, a known risk factor for Nipah virus, between 5 Jan and 20 Jan.

Patient died in hospital on 28 Jan

The patient subsequently became unconscious on 27 Jan and was admitted to hospital on 28 Jan, where she died on the same day.

35 of her contacts were identified, and all of them tested negative for Nipah virus. No further cases have been detected so far.

WHO noted that Bangladesh reported its first case of Nipah virus in 2001, with human infections reported almost every year since then.

In 2025, Bangladesh reported four fatal Nipah virus cases.

No evidence of human-to-human transmission in Bangladesh: CDA

Noting that Nipah virus is endemic in Bangladesh, CDA said there is “no evidence” of human-to-human transmission in Bangladesh.

There is also no evidence that the Bangladesh case is related to the outbreak that started in late December in West Bengal, India.

No active community spread has been reported in Bangladesh and West Bengal either, CDA noted.

In Singapore, no Nipah virus cases associated with those in West Bengal and Bangladesh have been reported, with ongoing bat monitoring programmes here not detecting the virus since being launched in 2011, it added.

Public health measures implemented in S’pore to prevent Nipah infection

Nevertheless, Singapore has progressively implemented public health measures to prevent Nipah virus infection since 28 Jan.

These include stepping up on the surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and engaging MOM primary care providers to increase vigilance.

Doctors have been told to be vigilant for the virus in patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to affected areas, with medical practitioners and laboratories required to notify CDA of all confirmed and suspect cases.

At Singapore’s checkpoints, health advisories are being issued to travellers and temperature screening implemented at the airport and seaports for flights and ships arriving from affected areas in India.

These health measures will be adjusted “when necessary” as CDA continue to closely monitor the global Nipah virus situation closely.

Travellers should adopt health precautions

CDA also advised travellers to the affected areas to adopt the following health precautions:

Avoid consuming food and drinks potentially contaminated by bats

Avoid direct contact with those who are unwell

Avoid direct contact with animals and bat roosting areas

Consume fully cooked food and fruits that can be washed and peeled

Maintain good personal hygiene

If symptoms develop during or after travel, they should wear a mask and seek prompt medical attention, inform their doctors of their travel history and potential exposure to the virus.

