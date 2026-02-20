No EWL trains between Tanah Merah & Expo from 14 to 17 March due to track works

EWL disruption from 14 to 17 March: Shuttle trains and buses to replace Tanah Merah–Expo stretch

There will be no train services on the East-West Line (EWL) between Tanah Merah and Expo stations from 14 to 17 March 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (20 Feb).

The temporary suspension is to facilitate the final set of works to disconnect the EWL tracks from Changi Depot, following the successful operationalisation of the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) in December 2025.

Train services between Tuas Link and Pasir Ris stations will continue to operate as normal.

Final phase of depot works

According to LTA, track works completed in 2025 connected the EWL to ECID.

The upcoming works will disconnect the existing Changi Depot from the EWL network, marking the last phase of the transition.

To carry out these works safely, train services between Tanah Merah and Expo stations will be suspended for four days.

Shuttle trains and buses to operate

During the service adjustment period, commuters can rely on the following alternatives:

Shuttle trains between Expo and Changi Airport every seven minutes

between Expo and Changi Airport every seven minutes Shuttle Bus Service S8 between Tanah Merah and Expo every five to eight minutes

between Tanah Merah and Expo every five to eight minutes Other MRT lines, such as the Downtown Line, or regular bus services

Fares for Shuttle Bus Service S8 will follow the same fare structure as MRT rides.

Shuttle Bus S8 boarding points

For commuters travelling between Tanah Merah and Expo:

From Tanah Merah to Expo

Board at Bus Stop 85091 outside Tanah Merah Station Exit 2

Alight at Bus Stop 96301 outside Expo Station Exit B

From Expo to Tanah Merah

Board at Bus Stop 96301 outside Expo Station Exit B

Alight at Bus Stop 85099 outside Tanah Merah Station Exit 1

Other bus alternatives

Commuters may also use regular bus services:

To and from Expo

Service 47 (Tanah Merah ↔ Changi South Ave 2)

Services 12, 24, 38 (Tanah Merah ↔ Upper Changi Road East)

To and from Changi Airport

Service 24 (Bedok/Tanah Merah ↔ Changi Airport)

Service 36 (City ↔ Changi Airport)

Commuters heading to Expo or Changi Airport may also transfer via the Downtown Line.

Plan ahead

LTA has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and factor in additional travel time.

Signage will be placed at affected stations, and staff will be deployed on site to assist passengers.

More information is available on LTA’s website.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook and courtesy of MS News reader Dana. Picture on the right for illustrative purposes only.