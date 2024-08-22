North Korean Olympians may face punishment for taking selfie with South Korean athletes

North Korean paddlers may face punishment for selfie during Paris Olympics

During the recent Paris Olympics, the world witnessed a heartwarming scene where North and South Korean table tennis athletes took a selfie together with their Chinese counterparts.

However, on Wednesday (21 Aug), North Korea-focused news outlet Daily NK revealed that the North Korean athletes involved may face punishment.

Images of the athletes posing for selfies with South Korean and Chinese athletes reportedly prompted reports containing “negative evaluations”.

North Korean athletes instructed not to interact with others

According to Daily NK, North Korean athletes who participate in international events are subjected to a three-stage “ideological assessment” that spans a month.

This is because the North Korean regime views international exposure as a form of “contamination”, as it is a potential encounter with “non-socialist” culture.

“The assessment begins the moment athletes return, with the goal of ‘cleansing’ their thoughts as quickly as possible,” a Daily NK source stated.

The process is overseen by the Central Party, which scrutinizes the athletes’ behaviour from departure to return.

Prior to departure, athletes were reportedly given “special instructions” not to interact with South Korean or other foreign athletes.

Disciplinary actions may be taken if any behaviour deemed contradictory to the Party’s directives or educational objectives is identified during the Olympics.

Any violation of these instructions could lead to repercussions.

Penalty for North Korean athletes uncertain

The paddlers were reportedly criticised for “grinning” next to their South Korean counterparts, whom the regime considers their “primary adversaries”.

Specifically, Kim was criticised for smiling in the selfie while Ri drew disapproval for smiling as he watched athletes from other countries after stepping off the podium.

Daily NK stated that it is unclear if North Korean authorities will impose formal penalties or opt for “lighter criticism” such as warnings or self-reflection.

Their source explained:

If they interacted with athletes from other countries, they must strongly reflect on their mistakes to avoid potential political or administrative punishment.

