Parent raises privacy concerns over CCTV in Northpoint City’s ‘baby changing room’ for nursing mothers

CCTV installed in baby changing room at Northpoint City raises privacy issues

A parent has raised concerns over the presence of a CCTV camera inside a baby changing room at Northpoint City, questioning whether it compromises the privacy of mothers and children using the facility.

The issue surfaced on Wednesday (24 Sept) when the Redditor shared his experience on the AskSingapore Subreddit.

CCTV positioned near nursing room

Recalling the incident, the Redditor said he was changing his child’s diaper on Sunday (21 Sept) night when he saw the CCTV camera inside the baby changing area.

“I was shocked and angry, as I believe this area should be a safe and private space for families, mothers, and children,” said the parent, who wished to remain anonymous.

The parent clarified with MS News that the camera was installed in the diaper changing section of the family/nursing room. The room also included a nursing room separated by a door.

While the nursing room provided some privacy, the original poster (OP) noted that husbands may step out while mothers are not fully dressed, increasing the risk of being caught on camera.

After noticing the CCTV, the OP sought clarification from the mall staff. However, no mall personnel were available at the time.

Instead, the OP was allegedly told by security personnel that the footage is “censored” and that the camera was installed for safety purposes.

The OP left his mobile number with security staff, but no one contacted him after three days.

Mall management allegedly cites safety concerns

According to the post, the OP followed up with an email to Frasers Property, which manages Northpoint City.

In a subsequent reply, Frasers reiterated that the CCTV was installed for safety reasons.

However, the OP said they failed to address concerns about potentially exposing nursing mothers.

“We are extremely disappointed with the lack of concern and empathy,” the OP wrote in a subsequent update to his Reddit post.

He also urged other parents to speak up if they share similar worries about the issue.

Netizens share possible reasons for CCTV in baby changing room

A netizen suggested that the camera was likely installed to prevent inappropriate activities in the baby changing room.

A Redditor shared a personal experience in which the nursing room was locked until a cleaning lady knocked on the door and chased two teenagers out.

This commenter suggested installing a camera doorbell to prevent such misuse, but the OP replied that one was already in place.

MS News has reached out to Frasers Property for more information.

Featured image adapted from MS News reader & Frasers Property.