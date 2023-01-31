Notice Says Jurong MP Rahayu Mahzam Visited On 1 Feb When It’s January, She Apologises For Error

Notice Says Jurong MP Visited On 1 Feb In January, She Apologises For Mistake

As the age-old saying goes, “To err is human, to forgive divine”, which often means that forgiving mistakes is a noble deed.

That’s likely the inspiration behind Jurong MP Rahayu Mahzam’s recent Facebook post, where she addressed an incorrect notice put up at an HDB block in her GRC.

The notice stated that the MP visited on 1 Feb even though January had not passed, which she apologised for.

Notice in Jan states Jurong MP visited on 1 Feb

On Monday (30 Jan), Jurong MP Rahayu Mahzam took to Facebook to clarify an error in the printed notice.

In the post, she shared that she had received many messages informing her of the error on the notice.

The notice stated that Madam Rahayu visited the block on “Wednesday, 1 Feb 2023”.

She explained that while she will indeed be visiting the block on that date, someone had put up the wrong notice meant for residents who aren’t home on the day of the visit.

The notice should have been one informing residents of her upcoming visit instead.

MP apologises for error

Despite the mistake, Madam Rahayu quipped that she’s “grateful for the ‘publicity'”.

Some netizens commended the MP for clarifying the mistake, agreeing that it was indeed good ‘publicity’ for her.

Another Facebook user suggested that the mishap was a good way for residents to know their MP’s name.

Ending her post, Madam Rahayu made a cheeky reference to the notice, expressing her hope that residents will be home when she actually pays a visit on 1 Feb.

Fortunate that people informed her of error

While the error may seem humourous at first glance, we’re glad that some eagle-eyed residents managed to spot the mistake before it could cause more confusion.

Kudos to Mdm Rahayu for addressing the issue personally and apologising for the error.

Featured image adapted from Rahayu Mahzam on Facebook and Facebook.