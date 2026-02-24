Now You See Me Live review: I saw a phone get pulled out of a melon & I’m still processing it

Now You See Me Live will have you questioning reality (and loving it)

I’ll admit it. I walked into the Southeast Asia premiere of Now You See Me Live at Sands Theatre half-expecting the usual. A few sparkly tricks, some nimble sleight of hand, maybe a smug little moment where I think: “Ah, I see how that’s done.”

Magic shows can sometimes feel predictable that way. Enjoyable, yes, but the sort where you think you can anticipate what’s coming before the curtain even rises, especially if you’ve watched the Lionsgate films the show is based on.

By the end of the night, though, I was sitting there grinning like a child who’d just seen their first card trick at a friend’s birthday party, wide-eyed, jaw on the ground, and absolutely gobsmacked.

Because this wasn’t just a string of parlour tricks. It was a slick, full-on celebration of wonder that kept my disbelief firmly on its toes.

The Four Horsemen, live and uncut

If you grew up loving the Now You See Me films like I did, you’ll recognise the swagger immediately. That blend of grandeur, mischief, and showmanship that made the Four Horsemen feel less like run-of-the-mill illusionists and more like rock stars.

The stage version taps into that same attitude, but what makes it truly special is that it’s live, uncut, and unfolding right in front of you. No edits, no camera tricks, nowhere to hide.

The quartet — Andrew Basso, Gabriella Lester, Matthew Pomeroy, and Pablo Cánovas — each bring their own flavour, blending jaw-dropping illusions with moments that make you laugh, gasp, and grip your seat a little tighter.

From dramatic, pulse-quickening escapes to impossibly slick sleights of hand, every sequence feels carefully crafted to pull you deeper into the mystery, leaving you hungry for the next reveal.

The opening escape alone had the audience buzzing. The curtain rose to Basso already dangling from the ceiling, calmly wriggling free from a straitjacket mid-air.

Watching the “World’s Greatest Escape Artist” in action made for a tension-soaked start that set the tone for the night.

Blink-and-you’ll-miss-it illusions

One of the show’s greatest strengths is how it refuses to stay safely on stage.

Just like in the films, where the Horsemen pull off audacious street illusions in front of live crowds, the magic here spills into the audience, blurring the line between spectator and participant.

At various points, audience members are drawn into the act, handed cards or coins, or made part of a trick right from their seats.

There’s something undeniably delightful about watching someone’s face light up when the impossible happens in their own hands. I found myself gasping right alongside them.

As the Horsemen like to remind us, “blink, and you’ll miss it”. I stayed glued to the stage, determined not to miss a single movement. And still, I couldn’t quite grasp how any of it was possible.

For instance, at one point, a random audience member’s phone appeared from inside an uncut melon. I’m still hoping someone can explain that one to me.

You’ll find yourself swivelling in your seat, searching for clues, and replaying moments in your head. And just when you think you’ve cracked it, the rug gets pulled out from under you again.

Death-defying drama and surprising heart

If Basso’s mid-air straitjacket escape had already set your pulse racing, rest assured the adrenaline doesn’t let up from there.

Fans of escapology won’t be disappointed. There’s a clear nod to Harry Houdini’s infamous Chinese Water Torture Cell, the perilous stunt where he attempted to escape handcuffs while suspended upside down in a tank of water, a feat also recreated in the first Now You See Me film.

Not-so-fun fact: actress Isla Fisher reportedly almost drowned while filming that scene. Knowing just how dangerous that illusion can be makes the live version all the more nerve-wracking, and you may even find yourself wondering whether you should be peeking through your fingers.

But the show isn’t all high-stakes spectacle. Between the big set pieces, the performers share what first drew them to magic, weaving in moments of wonder, risk, and even love.

It’s a humanising touch that reminds you these jaw-dropping feats aren’t just about shock value. They’re built on passion, dedication, and years of relentless practice.

By the end, you leave the theatre thoroughly bamboozled, yet carrying a newfound respect for the skill, showmanship, and devotion that power every impossible moment on stage.

Catch Now You See Me Live till 8 March

Clocking in at around 120 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission, the pacing never drags.

Large-scale theatrical illusions sit comfortably alongside intimate sleights of hand and audience participation, so there’s always something new unfolding before you’ve even finished processing the last trick.

The show is now playing at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands until 8 March 2026, with evening performances from Wednesdays to Fridays, plus matinee and evening slots on weekends.

Ticket categories range from standard seats to VIP options, and even a Horsemen Premium with Photo Opportunity tier for those who want to get up close with the magicians (though we wouldn’t count on finally uncovering the secret behind the melon trick).

Since the show takes place at Marina Bay Sands, you can easily turn it into a proper night out. Arrive early to dine at one of the many acclaimed restaurants in the mall before settling into your seat for the spectacle.

While Marina Bay Sands’ Show & Dine packages are not available for Now You See Me Live, they will be offered for Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular World Tour from 24 March to 10 May 2026.

These online-exclusive experiences pair performances at Sands Theatre with specially curated pre-show menus at restaurants such as CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Maison Boulud, KOMA, and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, making it easy to plan a seamless evening of dining and entertainment next month.

Tickets for Now You See Me Live from S$68

Tickets for Now You See Me Live are available via Marina Bay Sands, SISTIC, and Klook.

Prices start from S$68 for Grand Circle seats, with other categories including C Reserve (S$88), B Reserve (S$108 to S$128), A Reserve (S$138 to S$158), and VIP tiers up to S$188. Horsemen Premium seats range from S$198 to S$218, excluding booking fees. Dynamic pricing applies.

Whether you’re a lifelong magic enthusiast, a fan of the blockbuster film franchise, or simply someone who — as The Prestige famously put it — “wants to be fooled”, this is one of those rare productions that truly earns its tagline.

You really do have to see it to believe it.

Featured image courtesy of Ken Leanfore.