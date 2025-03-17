NSP conducts first walkabout in Tampines since release of EBRC report, says they won’t rule out ‘a four-cornered fight’

NSP members conduct first walkabout in Tampines since release of EBRC report

The National Solidarity Party (NSP) has officially kicked off its outreach efforts in Tampines GRC, marking its first walkabout since the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report.

On Sunday (16 Mar), NSP members engaged residents in Our Tampines Hub and near Masjid Darul Ghufran in Tampines Avenue 5, where they distributed pamphlets and dates for Iftar during Ramadan.

Leading the walkabout were NSP President Reno Fong, 54, and Vice-President Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad, 63, both of whom contested in Tampines GRC during the 2020 General Election (GE).

They were joined by potential new candidates, including operations manager Lim Rui Xian, 36, safety manager Nur Farahiyah Mahfoot, 39, and self-employed Thamilselvan Karuppaya, 57.

Mr Fong confirmed that both he and Mr Ridzwan will contest in Tampines GRC in the upcoming GE, alongside three additional candidates who will be revealed at a later date.

Opposition coalition mobilised around 50 members in walkabout

The NSP was not alone in its efforts. Approximately 50 members from various opposition parties, including Red Dot United (RDU), Singapore People’s Party (SPP), and Singapore United Party (SUP), participated in the walkabout, reported The Straits Times (ST).

This marks a strong push from opposition parties ahead of the GE, as Tampines GRC is expected to witness a three- or four-cornered fight.

NSP not ruling out multi-cornered fight in Tampines GRC

With multiple opposition parties eyeing Tampines GRC, NSP is not ruling out a four-way contest.

According to ST, there will be three opposition parties going up against the PAP in Tampines GRC.

“We do not discount going into a four-cornered fight if necessary,” said Mr Fong.

He added that in past elections, opposition parties were often forced to adjust their plans at the last minute due to overlapping claims.

Earlier this year, People’s Power Party (PPP) Secretary-General Goh Meng Seng declared his party’s intention to contest in Tampines GRC.

Meanwhile, the Workers’ Party (WP) has been conducting walkabouts in Tampines for two years, with insiders revealing their plans to contest in this election.

NSP set sights on 5 GRCs & 2 SMCs in upcoming GE

In a press release statement on the EBRC report, NSP expressed their deep disappointment with the “continued gerrymandering” of Singapore’s electoral boundaries.

Despite that, they committed to “plough forward through the obstacles”, and announced the party’s intentions to contest in seven constituencies this GE:

Tampines GRC

Sembawang GRC

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

Jalan Besar GRC

Marine Parade GRC

Tampines Changkat SMC

Sembawang West SMC

When approached about his thoughts on the new Tampines Changkat SMC, Mr Fong said that Changkat has been a stronghold of PAP for years.

“It is a very difficult ward. We have to admit that the grassroots there are very strong, and they have been living there for 30 to 40 years.”

Mr Fong still believes that there is still a “good chance” that NSP will contest there, though the party would be “willing to give way to better candidates”.

NSP said they will continue to work with other opposition parties to avoid multi-cornered fights where possible, reports Channel News Asia (CNA).

Featured image adapted from National Solidarity Party on Facebook.