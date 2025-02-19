Nurse in Shanghai kneels & begs for forgiveness after patient demands apology for minor bleed from IV removal

Nurse kneels and apologises for causes bleeding while removing needle from patient’s arm

On Sunday (16 Feb), a nurse in Shanghai’s Renji Hospital was seen kneeling and repeatedly apologising to a patient after accidentally causing bleeding while removing an intravenous (IV) drip.

The incident, which was captured in a video, showed the nurse kneeling in front of the patient in what appears to be a blood transfusion room, while the patient and a woman — presumably a family member — berate her.

Patient kept demanding apology

According to 8world, the nurse caused the bleeding while removing a needle from the patient’s arm after an IV drip, leading to the confrontation.

In the video, a woman could be heard questioning a security guard, saying, “Her mistake caused the bleeding. Shouldn’t she be responsible for this?”

In response, the nurse then knelt in front of the patient to ask for forgiveness. She then told the woman she was showing her sincerest apology by kneeling in front of the patient.

Seeing this, the woman then replied that kneeling was unnecessary, saying, “A verbal apology would have been enough.”

Two days later (18 Feb), hospital staff addressed the situation and told local media that the patient had repeatedly demanded an apology, which led the nurse to kneel and beg for forgiveness.

A staff member also clarified that the bleeding was likely caused by the nurse, who was reportedly new to the hospital, unintentionally tugging at the needle too hard while removing it.

After the incident, the nurse broke into tears and was later comforted by her colleagues.

Netizens defend nurse

After the video went viral on Douyin, many netizens expressed sympathy for the nurse. Some shared their own experiences, noting that minor bleeding when removing an IV needle is common.

One commenter wrote that she had bruising after having blood drawn but never thought to blame the nurse, calling it a normal occurrence.

Featured image adapted from Tide News.