Nurses in M’sia allegedly livestream babies on TikTok, raising patient confidentiality concerns

Nurses in Malaysia livestream babies on TikTok, Redditor raises concerns

On Monday (6 Jan), a Reddit user raised concerns about nurses in Malaysia livestreaming infant patients on TikTok.

According to u/Desperate_Injury3355, these nurses were placing their phones close to babies’ faces for hours, leading to concerns about potential eyestrain for the infants.

The user also questioned whether the babies’ parents were aware their children were being shown on TikTok live streams for “thousands of strangers to view”.

Additionally, they expressed concerns about whether the nurses could be neglecting the infants while using social media.

Reddit user seeks advice on reporting nurses

The user then asked healthcare workers and parents for advice to determine whether they should report the nurses to the relevant authorities.

On their first post, u/Desperate_Injury3355 included a certain nurse’s TikTok username, but later deleted it.

They also said they had screenshots of the nurse’s livestream but were unsure whether to post these.

Netizens say livestreams breach patient confidentiality

In a follow-up post on Tuesday (7 Jan), u/Desperate_Injury3355 shared that the nurse had not gone live the previous night, so no additional information could be gathered.

However, they were able to take screenshots of another nurse livestreaming with infant patients.

When the user asked the nurse if they were allowed to stream the babies, the nurse responded that they worked in a confinement centre, where different rules apply.

This led the user to believe the first nurse might also work in a confinement centre.

Many users were outraged by the nurses’ actions, claiming that livestreaming the babies violated patient confidentiality and could potentially lead to termination.

Some pointed out that the babies are minors, and their parents likely did not give consent for them to be filmed.

Other users raised concerns about one of the nurses, who kissed a baby while wearing a mask, highlighting the potential risk of transmissible illnesses.

Several users urged u/Desperate_Injury3355 to report the incident to the Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM).

Reports made to Ministry of Health

The user later updated their original post, confirming they would report the nurses seen livestreaming babies.

They shared that at first, they thought they might be overreacting, especially after TikTok viewers mocked them for raising concerns.

They also urged others to record and take screenshots if they see any healthcare workers streaming or posting similar videos on TikTok, encouraging them to report these incidents to KKM.

In response to a comment, the user revealed they had contacted KKM to ask whether the nurse’s actions were inappropriate.

While KKM staff confirmed the actions were wrong, they also cautioned that any official action could take time.

Featured image adapted from r/malaysia on Reddit.