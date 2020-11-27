NUS Further Postpones Graduation Ceremony For Class Of 2020

Graduation ceremonies are not just a celebration of all that we’ve achieved academically, it also marks the closing of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.

For the class of 2020, circumstances are slightly different as they graduate amidst a pandemic that has thrown the world into a state of flux.

On Friday (27 Nov), NUS announced that their graduation ceremony will be pushed back once again.

NUS graduation ceremony postponed indefinitely

According to an email seen by MS News, NUS has now indefinitely postponed their 2020 graduation ceremony “to a later date”.

This came just months after the graduation ceremony was postponed to Jan 2021.

Given the current situation, NUS expressed that it will be “challenging and impracticable” to organise large-scale commencement ceremonies.

The university will continue to update affected graduates via email and on the NUS’ commencement website.

In any case, an estimated lead time of 2 months will be given for graduates to register for the ceremony.

Those who have registered for the Jan 2021 ceremony will have to re-register when the new date has been announced.

However, those who wish to purchase or rent their academic dress for photo-taking purposes can proceed as planned.

More information can be found here.

Previously postponed to Jan 2021

The NUS commencement ceremony is usually held in July each year.

However, in light of the Covid-19 situation, the class of 2020 has had their commencement ceremony postponed to Jan 2021 earlier in May.

Challenging and impractical to facilitate large scale ceremony

Even with rumours of Phase 3 on the horizon, NUS has made the difficult decision to reschedule the commencement ceremony.

Singapore has managed to keep community transmission relatively low in the past weeks.

Despite this, the resumption of activities is being done very cautiously.

As of now, only selected activities are allowed to resume in a safe and carefully-calibrated manner. Safety measures include limiting the number of people participating in the activity.

A reminder to do our part to keep Covid-19 at bay

While it might be disappointing for the class of 2020 to learn that their graduation ceremony has once again been postponed, it perhaps is a necessary course of action.

This is yet another reminder for all of us to remain cautious and do our part to keep Singapore safe from a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Hopefully, not too far ahead, the class of 2020 will be able to enjoy the usual fanfare of celebrating their achievements surrounded by friends and family.

