NUS To Set Up Visitor Tours Following Complaints Of Tourists Around Campus

NUS Will Curate Dedicated Visitor Tours Following Influx Of Tourists On Campus

From late July this year, the National University of Singapore (NUS) will be introducing guided visitor tours.

In addition, the university will establish a pop-up Visitor Centre.

These free initiatives come in light of complaints by existing students regarding the influx of tourists around campus.

Guided visitor tours and new pop-up Visitor Centre at NUS

In a media statement seen by MS News, NUS highlighted the new initiatives that are set to commence during summer vacation this year.

Firstly, the university will be curating special guided walking tours around the campus.

These tours will be helmed by trained student guides, who have a wealth of experiences and perspectives to share with the public. The tours will also enhance visitors’ appreciation of the university’s vibrant campus life and rich heritage.

Additionally, there will also be a pop-up Visitor Centre.

Initiatives will help to manage visitor traffic

Apart from offering visitors an interactive experience, the new measures will be instrumental in regulating visitor traffic.

Recently, students from both NUS and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) took to social media to express their dissatisfaction regarding the influx of tourists around campus. Several of these tourists also came in large tour groups and buses.

Among the complaints that arose, many cited the increased crowd levels in spaces such as food courts.

There were also reports of tourists looking into the open-concept classrooms at NTU while the students were having their lessons.

On 1 Feb, NTU began imposing entry fees for tourists on campus, in a bid to maintain the flow of visitor traffic.

Notably, NTU also emphasised that it was a “private facility”. Hence, the university holds the right to ask any visitors to leave the premises if they were to enter off-limit areas or behave inappropriately.

As an “open campus for the community”, NUS said it is a privilege to host local visitors and those from abroad.

However, it is also committed to ensuring a conducive environment for its students.

“We are mindful to minimise disruptions and safeguard the safety, security and privacy of our students and staff who are studying, working or living on campus,” said the university.

Featured image adapted from @NUSingapore on X.