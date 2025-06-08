Trading platforms Octa & XM breach financial regulations, S’pore to block access

Trading platforms Octa & XM breach financial regulations

Two overseas online trading platforms, Octa and XM, were found to have breached financial regulations.

According to a joint statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday (6 June), access to these platforms will be blocked in Singapore.

Octa and XM found to breach regulations

The SPF has received information that both platforms offered services, including:

Trading in foreign exchange on a leveraged basis

Commodities

Indices and equities

Investigations revealed that these services were offered and marketed to customers in Singapore without licences, breaching the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA).

As such, access to these platforms will cease starting 20 June 2025.

“Consumers with active accounts with Octa and XM will not be able to access their websites through Internet Access Service Providers based in Singapore,” authorities said.

None of the companies hold a requisite licence

Under the SFA, “a capital markets services licence is required for an entity to carry on business in the regulated activity of dealing in capital markets products,” the statement said.

This also includes the leveraging of foreign exchange trading as well.

Two companies — Octa Markets Ltd and Uni Fin Invest — run the Octa trading platform, reportedly registered in the Union of Comoros and Mauritius, respectively.

XM Global Limited, reportedly incorporated in Belize, runs XM.

However, none of these companies has a licence from Singapore to offer financial services like trading. Hence, Singapore authorities do not allow them to run this kind of business in or for the country.

Rule also applies to overseas-based companies

This rule also applies to companies that are based overseas. This includes:

Promoting or advertising their trading services to people in Singapore

Having a lot of Singaporeans using their platform

“The SPF and MAS strongly encourage members of the public to deal only with regulated online trading platforms with valid capital markets services licenses, which are listed on MAS’ Financial Institutions Directory,” the statement said.

Unregulated online trading platforms located outside Singapore pose a greater risk of fraud and unauthorised card transactions.

“The SPF will continue to work with MAS to block access to unregulated overseas online trading platforms,” authorities affirmed.

Also read: I bought an investment plan from a ‘friend’ & lost S$10K. Here’s what I learned.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.