Official in China sentenced to death with 2-year reprieve over accepting nearly S$57 million in bribes

Senior Hainan official sentenced to death after pleading guilty to accepting nearly S$57 million in bribes

A former senior official from Hainan, China has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve after admitting to accepting bribes totalling more than 316 million yuan (nearly S$57 million) over more than two decades.

He was also deprived of his political rights for life, and all his personal property was confiscated.

The illicit gains and any proceeds were handed over to the state treasury.

According to China Daily, Liu Xingtai was sentenced on Tuesday (26 Aug) and reportedly expressed regret over his actions.

Abuse of multiple senior positions

Liu, 62, held a series of senior roles in Shandong and Hainan provinces.

From 2003 to 2024, he used these positions to provide benefits to organisations and individuals in matters such as project contracts, fund allocations, and business operations.

In return, he illegally accepted money and other valuables, either directly or through intermediaries.

The court described the total bribes as “particularly huge”, causing “especially heavy losses” to the state and the people, though it noted some attempts at bribery were unsuccessful.

Confession & cooperation led to leniency

The 62-year-old was the first senior official in Hainan to be exposed by a watchdog association in May 2024.

Liu confessed to his crimes, provided details of offences previously unknown to investigators, returned all illicit gains, and reported additional criminal activity that was later verified.

The court cited these as statutory and discretionary mitigating factors in granting leniency.

As a result, Liu was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve.

This means that the execution of the death sentence is suspended for two years.

If he demonstrates good behaviour during that period, the sentence may be commuted to life imprisonment.

His trial was held on 29 May and was attended by more than 40 people, including lawmakers, journalists, and members of the public.

