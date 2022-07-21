OG To Vacate Orchard Point After 18 Years, Has Up To 90% Off Sale

OG To Move Out Of Orchard Point After 18 Years

The landscape of Orchard Road has seen a huge change in recent years.

If you haven’t had a walk down Singapore’s famous shopping district recently, you’re in for quite the surprise.

Another change is set to take place now that OG has announced that they’ll be vacating Orchard Point after 18 long years.

To commemorate the occasion, the retailer is having a moving-out sale with discounts of up to 90%.

OG Orchard Point will have massive moving-out sale

On Thursday (21 Jul), OG shared on Facebook that they will be moving out of their Orchard Point outlet with the announcement of a massive sale.

As with all the great deals, OG’s promo will apparently be ongoing as long as stocks last.

Heading over to their website, customers can have a glimpse of what to expect at the moving out sale.

Since travel is back on the cards, it’s a good time to get a brand new luggage carrier.

OG’s sale has luggage bags going for less than S$100, in various sizes that you can pick to suit your travel itineraries.

If you’re planning to lepak at home instead, add some new appliances like this air fryer for just S$88 (U.P. S$349) so you can whip up some snacks to accompany your Netflix sessions.

Since “everything has to go”, you can best believe that even normally costly items will be going for cheap, so you can even plan a household essential haul with the fam.

Do keep a lookout for any deals on their social media accounts like Facebook or Instagram so you won’t miss out on any lobangs.

Farewell after 18 long years at Orchard Point

After 18 long years of standing proudly in the heart of town, OG will finally be leaving Orchard Point. Those who frequent Orchard Road for shopping will surely miss spotting the familiar sight of the outlet’s storefront.

According to History SG, OG bought the mall in 2001 and started renovating the building in 2003.

After a year’s wait, the new OG Orchard Point outlet officially opened its doors to customers on 15 Jan 2004.

MS News has reached out to OG to confirm the last day of operations of their Orchard Point outlet.

Excited to see what takes its place

While it’s sad to see the departure of another Orchard Road stalwart, at least they’re going out with a bang.

With space set to be vacant soon, we’re excited to see what props up in that prime spot in town.

