Old Chang Kee To Launch Merch Collection With Giordano, Show Off Your Favourite Snacks

Old Chang Kee & Giordano To Launch Merch Collection To Showcase Your Favourite Snacks

Everyone has a favourite snack from Old Chang Kee. Now you can show off your beloved curry puff or fishballs on some fashionable clothes and accessories.

The food chain recently announced a merch collaboration with fashion franchise Giordano.

The Old Chang Kee x Giordano merch collection will be available from 1 Dec at local Giordano stores.

A special promotion at select Old Chang Kee outlets also allows customers to buy discounted merch with S$10 worth of snacks.

Old Chang Kee and Giordano announce merch collection

Few local food and beverage (F&B) brands hold as much love amongst Singaporeans as Old Chang Kee.

They provide a wide array of fried snacks ranging from fishballs and chicken wings to their Curry’O puffs.

Today (25 Nov), Old Chang Kee announced a special collaboration with international fashion company Giordano.

The two brands intend to launch a merch collection, where classy clothes meet fried finger food.

Dubbed ‘Old Chang Kee x Giordano’, the collection will launch at all local Giordano stores from 1 Dec onwards, while stocks last.

Patrons can find the store locations on their website.

Food prints for shirts, tote bags, and more

The merch collection features stylised images of the classic snacks on the Giordano apparel.

These include their classic Curry’O curry puffs, to show off your good taste.

Other shirts display a collection of classic snacks including chicken wings, sesame balls, and sotong heads.

“Happiness In A Cup,” one design showed off, while another read, “Hojiak!”

The merch collection also includes caps and tote bags with a wide array of tantalising snacks.

Last but not least, you can buy black or orange collapsible umbrellas with the yummy prints on them.

Special purchase promotion at select outlets

Old Chang Kee x Giordano set their T-shirts at S$23 and umbrellas at S$26.

Both caps and tote bags cost S$16. All prices are subject to changes without notice from the brands.

Additionally, Old Chang Kee will hold a “purchase-with-purchase” promotion from 1 Dec, while stocks last.

Purchasing S$10 worth of snacks at select outlets allows customers to buy the discounted tote bag for S$6 and the umbrella for S$8.

Only several specific outlets are participating in the promotion:

Changi Airport Terminal 2 (Transit Area)

Changi Airport Terminal 3 (Transit Area)

Paragon

REX (No. 19 Mackenzie Road Flagship Store)

Jewel

Change Alley Mall

NEX

Singapore Cruise Centre

Bird Paradise

Sentosa Beach Station

Old Chang Kee Rewards app members get 10% discount

Lastly, members can flash their Old Chang Kee Rewards app at Giordano stores.

They will then receive a 10% discount on any of the merch in the collection.

The merch collection will last from 1 to 31 Dec, but only while stocks last so plan ahead if you’re interested.

Featured image adapted from Old Chang Kee on Facebook and courtesy of Old Chang Kee.