SLA To Review Proposal To Repurpose Old Changi Hospital Into Stargazing Observatory

When one mentions Old Changi Hospital (OCH), the first thought that comes to mind is a creepy abandoned building with a dark past.

Earlier this year, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) hosted a competition seeking ideas on how the building can be repurposed.

On Wednesday (3 Nov), the agencies released a joint press statement announcing the winning idea, which suggested that the building should be turned into a stargazing observatory.

SLA and URA will be reviewing the proposals submitted to decide which elements are suitable.

4 students propose turning Old Changi Hospital into stargazing area

According to the joint statement, the winning proposal hopes to create a family-friendly learning experience involving aviation, nature, and stargazing.

Titled ‘Ascending to the Sky’, the proposal suggested turning OCH into a stargazing and aviation observatory.

The repurposed building will serve to educate visitors on celestial objects and will be fitted with wide viewing platforms and an observatory deck for stargazing and related events.

The judges commended this proposal as it built on the unique character and tranquillity of Changi Point.

They also enjoyed the romantic representations of images and programmes capturing the rustic appeal of the site.

Additionally, they highlighted the “intelligent” approach to the topography — by introducing an underground entry to the complex.

The proposal was pitched by a team comprising 3 university students and 1 from Singapore Polytechnic, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Many interesting proposals received since competition started in April

Since launching the competition in April, the agencies have reportedly received many interesting ideas.

The competition sought creative ideas from the public on how the authorities can repurpose OCH, which is currently abandoned.

Creativity aside, the ideas also have to build on the building’s unique characteristics building.

Apart from the winning proposal, another noteworthy entry suggested transforming the building into a learning centre of heritage and sustainability.

Respective agencies will be reviewing the proposals and sieve out feasible ideas and concepts to be implemented.

Look forward to seeing repurposed building

Like SLA and URA, we too are pleasantly surprised by the creative proposal put forth.

Whichever proposal the agencies go with, we hope the transformation will dispel any spooky association that surrounds OCH today.

