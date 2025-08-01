SMRT tickets from the 80s & 90s found in bin, send netizens down memory lane 

Old SMRT adult ticket and 1987 commemorative tickets found in rubbish bin

A recent discovery of old SMRT tickets, including a commemorative ticket from the MRT’s inaugural day in 1987, has sent Singaporeans on a trip down memory lane.

The Original Poster (OP) shared their find on Reddit, showing pictures of the vintage SMRT tickets that were placed in a card folder atop a public bin.

A relic of Singapore’s past

Among the pile of antiques was one of the first stored-value tickets for the MRT system.

A precursor to today’s EZ-Link cards, the magnetic stored-value tickets were used in Singapore’s public transport system, first for the MRT and later for public buses.

The earliest stored-value tickets in SMRT were phased out in 1991 to make way for TransitLink fare cards.

What was arguably the most surprising find was commemorative tickets issued on 7 Nov 1987 — the MRT’s first day of operation.

Retro MRT tickets send Redditors down memory lane

The OP had taken to Reddit to seek advice on whether there were collectors for the MRT tickets.

Netizens expressed nostalgia over the early days of Singapore’s public transport system, urging the OP to keep the tickets due to their historical significance and value.

“This is the era when you can enter your bus fare as you board the bus,” a user said, recalling the times preceding automated fare collection gates. They added that the OP should sanitise and preserve the tickets.

Another Redditor remarked on the timeliness of the discovery, just as Singapore approaches its 60th birthday.

The netizen suggested that the tickets would be a good addition to the SG60 exhibitions showcasing the nation’s history.

