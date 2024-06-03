Former British world champion Olympic skater joins OnlyFans after retirement, says it ‘saved’ her life

Former Olympic speed skater joins OnlyFans after retirement

A former world champion and Olympic speed skater has shared how OnlyFans changed her life for the better after retiring in 2021.

33-year-old Elise Christie had fallen into “a dark place” after failing to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics due to an ankle injury.

In her struggle, she joined the London-based content subscription service and turned her life around after some coaxing from her Instagram followers.

Struggled after retirement in 2021

After an ankle injury prevented her from qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Elise went into retirement in December 2021.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Elise shared that she was struggling to make ends meet.

“When I stopped skating I was in a pretty dark place. I had lost my house and was working three jobs at the time,” she explained.

Elise worked three jobs and slept in her car on several occasions, a stark contrast to her former life as a professional speed skater.

“I felt like, how did I go from being a world champion to just having nothing,” she told Nottinghamshire Live.

OnlyFans ‘saved’ her life

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Elise decided to join OnlyFans, a popular content subscription site primarily used by sex workers, after suggestions from Instagram followers.

She was initially opposed to the idea of joining the site, but after thorough research and use, Elise became more open to the idea of using the platform to make ends meet.

Elise not only uses the site in its expected way but also shares her speed skating experiences and fitness tips with her subscribers.

“A lot of people just use it to engage with me and my life, learn more about it and what went on and question me about sport and fitness. I use it as engagement for fans that have been with me for a long time,” she said.

Despite negativity from some users on the platform, Elise said that OnlyFans “saved” her life.

“I went from being someone who won medals under a system, to then having absolutely nothing, and just being dropped out and left to understand life. It brought me back from a really dark place, and I now use it positively,” she shared.

OnlyFans improved physical and mental health

Elise told Nottinghamshire Live that OnlyFans has also improved her physical and mental health.

The mother of one is currently earning a qualification in personal training and hopes to open a gym with a nursery for parents with young children to keep fit.

She also shared that she will continue to use OnlyFans as a “reliable” form of income, and credited the platform for her current stable position in life.

While Elise will not be competing in the 2026 Olympics, she says she has rediscovered her passion for speed skating and plans on training for other competitions in the future.

Also read: Ex-S’pore Teacher Now An OnlyFans Creator, Finds Stripping Cathartic After Years In ‘Suffocating Environment’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @elisechristielikescake on Instagram and Instagram.