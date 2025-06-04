Ong Ye Kung ‘dismayed’ at S$52K rental bid for Tampines clinic, says will translate to higher healthcare costs

High rental for Tampines GP clinic will negate MOH efforts to keep costs affordable: Ong

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he was “dismayed” that the successful rental bid for a new clinic in Tampines was S$52,188 monthly.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (4 June) night, he maintained that this must “one way or another” translate to higher healthcare costs.

Tampines clinic tender awarded in March: Ong

The upcoming Tampines clinic, located in unit #01-01 of Block 954C Tampines Street 96, is in a new Build-To-Order (BTO) estate named Tampines GreenGem.

The tender for the 50 square metre (sq m) unit was launched in December 2024 and awarded in March this year, Mr Ong said.

The staggering sum in rent — amounting to more than S$1,000 per sq m — would also negate the Ministry of Health’s (MOH’s) efforts to keep primary healthcare costs affordable, Mr Ong said.

He pointed out that higher rental bids “do not necessarily translate to the best healthcare that the community needs”.

Tampines clinic fees to be commensurate with other clinics’, says co-owner

Speaking to The Straits Times, the co-owner of the firm that won the tender said the Tampines unit had “the most attractive attributes” compared with the others available.

Mr Andrew Chim, who co-owns I-Health Medical Holdings, noted that there are 5,000 households, a new mixed-use project and a shopping mall in the vicinity.

The company pays rentals of between S$7,000 and S$10,000 for its three other heartland clinics in Singapore.

Despite the large discrepancy in the rental, the consultation fees at the Tampines clinic will be “commensurate with other clinic chains”, he added.

He also thinks the clinic will make a profit in 1.5 to two years.

New tender approach launched for GP clinics

Moving forward, MOH and HDB have launched a new tender approach for general practitioner (GP) clinics, Mr Ong said.

Under the new Price-Quality evaluation Model (PQM), 70% of the tender will be evaluated by quality of care, with rental price accounting for only 30%.

In this way, the minister added:

We can shift the competitive focus away from rental rates, to better care models, including preventive care, chronic disease management and mental health.

Tender bids for Bidadari clinic ‘significantly below’ Tampines clinic: Ong

The first tender under the PQM was launched at Bartley Beacon, a new BTO estate in Bidadari, on 8 May.

A space of about 100 sq m has been allocated for the clinic at Bartley Beacon — twice the size of normal clinics, including the Tampines one.

This makes it suitable for clinics which intend to provide multi-disciplinary care and try out new models of care, Mr Ong said.

The tender closed on 29 May with rental bid prices “significantly below” the Tampines site in per sq m terms, he added.

MOH has received “interesting proposals” that are currently being assessed, the minister noted.

Given the “encouraging response” to the Bartley Beacon site, the PQM approach will become the norm when tendering for HDB clinics, Mr Ong also said, adding:

It will be a meaningful shift, both in improving primary care, and ensuring greater affordability.

Doctor calls S$52K rent ‘obscene’

The high rental bid for the Tampines clinic was first brought to Singaporeans’ attention when Dr Hisham Badaruddin, founder and CEO of Bartley Clinic, shared a screenshot of an HDB document on LinkedIn.

He called the sky-high price “obscene”, especially for a heartland location.

According to the document, the tender was won by Dr Lum Sian Wei Shaun, the other co-owner of I-Health.

Dr Hisham’s post made its way to Reddit, where netizens debated the feasibility of running a clinic amid rising rental costs in Singapore.

