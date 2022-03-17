Shenzhen’s Lockdown May Cause Longer Wait For Online Orders

If you’ve gone on a shopping spree during the recent 3.3 or Consumer Day sale, you might have to wait a while longer to enjoy your spoils.

Apparently, the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shenzhen might result in delayed delivery services for some Singaporeans.

All of the city’s warehouses and logistic firms remain closed for the time being.

Shenzhen suspends non-essential businesses for a week

As local transmissions “pick up”, Chinese authorities have implemented a 7-day lockdown in the southern city of Shenzhen from 13 Mar.

The authorities have imposed strict restrictions to ensure there is no “loosening or slacking in virus control and prevention work” to control local transmissions, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

These restrictions, unfortunately, include the suspension of most delivery services.

E-commerce companies reach out to affected customers

In response to the shipping delays, e-commerce platforms, including Lazada, told The Straits Times that they have reached out to affected customers.

However, customers whose products have already been shipped will not be able to cancel their orders. They are working closely with the relevant partners to minimise delays.

Courier and delivery service Pickupp also mentioned that they’re “keeping tabs on the situation in Singapore”.

Hope for safe arrival of delivery parcels

Affected customers will likely be disappointed to learn that they might have to wait a while longer for their products to arrive.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation in Shenzhen will improve soon so operations can resume normalcy.

