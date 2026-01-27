Passenger forcefully pushes open carpark barrier at Parklane Shopping Mall, some netizens defend man

Some netizens defend passenger who forcefully pushes open carpark barrier at Parklane Shopping Mall

A passenger was caught on CCTV forcefully pushing open a carpark barrier at Parklane Shopping Mall, with the incident sparking a surprisingly mixed reaction online.

The incident took place on 19 Jan and was shared in a video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Barrier proves no match for man

In the footage, the man is already seen lifting the barrier as a grey Mercedes-Benz GLC300 slowly moves into view.

After forcing the barrier upwards, the man continues to hold it in place while the vehicle passes through the gantry.

Once the car clears the gantry, the man makes a small hand gesture towards another vehicle behind, before entering the front passenger seat of the Mercedes-Benz.

Just before the clip ends, another car can be seen approaching the gantry.

Notably, the barrier appears to remain stuck in its lifted position.

Netizens split, some defend man’s actions

The video quickly drew attention online, with netizens offering sharply divided opinions.

Some commenters rushed to defend the man, sharing personal experiences of faulty gantries and claiming they had previously been told to manually lift barriers when payment systems failed.

Others were far less forgiving, dismissing any possible justifications and calling for penalties to be imposed for damaging or bypassing carpark infrastructure.

One commenter shared an experience where he was also told to “lift the barrier”, due to gantry issues.

One commenter joked about how the driver could afford a luxury car but seemingly not the carpark fees.

MS News reached out to Parklane Shopping Mall.

Also read: 2 motorcyclists with M’sian licence plates seen exiting gantry of Marina Bay carpark simultaneously

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook