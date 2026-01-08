2 motorcyclists with M’sian licence plates seen exiting gantry of Marina Bay carpark simultaneously

Two motorcyclists on Malaysia-registered vehicles leave carpark together allegedly to split cost of parking fees

Two motorcyclists were allegedly caught attempting to avoid paying parking charges after exiting a Marina Bay open-air carpark simultaneously on Wednesday (7 Jan).

The incident was shared by a netizen on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on the same day.

Motorcyclists seen exiting carpark together

In one of the two videos posted, the two motorcyclists are seen stopping side by side at the carpark gantry, seemingly waiting for the barrier to lift.

Notably, both motorcycles bear Malaysian licence plates.

The second video shows the gantry barrier raising, with the two motorcyclists riding out at the same time, seemingly using a single payment to exit the carpark.

The manoeuvre has led netizens to speculate that the pair were attempting to split or evade the cost of parking.

“Split 50/50 with each other?” the post read.

Tailgaiting at carparks is an offence

Parking at the Marina Bay open carpark costs S$0.25 per 30 minutes for motorcycles.

The rates apply daily from 7am to 7am the following day, including public holidays, with a 15-minute grace period.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), motorists who evade parking charges may face a S$35 fine or be charged in court.

Additionally, it is an offence for motorists to evade payment of parking charges by tailgating other vehicles at carparks.

Netizens call out riders

The video sparked criticism online, with many netizens condemning the alleged attempt to evade parking fees.

One commenter claimed to have witnessed similar behaviour before and said they had reported it, though no action was taken.

Another netizen suggested that riders who engage in such acts may also avoid other mandatory road charges in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Complaint on Facebook.